Arizona football recruiting SitRep: June 2, 2023

SCHEDULED VISITS

Below is a list of scheduled official and unofficial visits for prospects.

2024 3-star athlete Sefo Akuila

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-3, 227 pounds from Hayward (CA) Tennyson

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,031 nationally, No. 111 ATH, No. 79 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star cornerback Isaiah Buxton (ARIZONA COMMIT)

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot, 165 pounds from Chula Vista (CA) Mater Dei Catholic

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 604 nationally, No. 57 CB, No. 44 player in California

Highlights

2024 4-star tight end Charlie Crowell

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-5, 230 pounds from Bend (OR) Summit

247Sports Ranking: No. 66 TE, No. 8 player in Oregon

Highlights

2024 3-star defensive lineman Omar Khan

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-3, 270 pounds from Cypress (TX) Bridgeland

247Sports Ranking: No. 122 DL, No. 162 player in Texas

Highlights

2024 3-star running back Adam Mohammed

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot, 180 pounds from Glendale (AZ) Apollo

247Sports Ranking: No. 132 RB, No. 58 player in Arizona

Highlights

2024 3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps (ARIZONA COMMIT)

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-3, 190 pounds from Gilbert (AZ) American Leadership Academy

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,017 nationally, No. 132 WR, No. 22 player in Arizona

Highlights

2024 5-star edge Elijah Rushing

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-6, 235 pounds from Tucson (AZ) Salpointe Catholic

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 22 nationally, No. 3 Edge, No. 2 player in Arizona

Highlights

2024 4-star offensive lineman Preston Taumua

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-4, 315 pounds from Aiea (HI)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 222 nationally, No. 13 IOL, No. 1 player in Hawaii

Highlights

2024 3-star defensive lineman Kaho Tuihalamaka

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-4, 340 pounds from Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,160 nationally, No. 111 DL, No. 94 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star offensive lineman Ikinasio Tupou

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-6, 287 pounds from Palo Alto (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 960 nationally, No. 82 OT, No. 72 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star edge Damarrion White

Official Visit on June 2, 2023

6-foot-4, 215 pounds from El Cajon (CA) Granite Hills

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 647 nationally, No. 44 Edge, No. 48 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star athlete Dayton Aupiu

Official Visit on June 9, 2023

6-foot-3, 166 pounds from Oxnard (CA) Pacifica

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 714 nationally, No. 80 ATH, No. 56 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star quarterback Dermaricus Davis

Official Visit on June 9, 2023

6-foot-4, 190 pounds from Rancho Cucamonga (CA) Etiwanda

247Sports Ranking: No. 88 QB, No. 136 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star offensive lineman Mauricio Hinds

Official Visit on June 9, 2023

6-foot-5, 295 pounds from Clearwater (FL) Academy International

247Sports Ranking: No. 106 OT, No. 179 player in Florida

Highlights

2024 3-star offensive lineman Justin Hylkema

Official Visit on June 14, 2023

6-foot-8, 315 pounds from Santa Clara (CA) Wilcox

247Sports Ranking: No. 129 OT, No. 172 player in California

Highlights

3-star athlete Sire Gaines

Official Visit on June 16, 2023

6-foot-3, 193 pounds from Perris (CA) Orange Vista

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 869 nationally, No. 93 ATH, No. 67 player in California

Highlights

2024 3-star wide receiver Audric Harris

Official Visit on June 16, 2023

6-foot, 175 pounds from Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman

247Sports Ranking: No. 185 WR, No. 7 player in Nevada

Highlights

2024 3-star athlete Kayo Patu

Official Visit on June 16, 2023

6-foot-1, 170 pounds from Sacramento (CA) Capital Christian

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 969 nationally, No. 105 ATH, No. 74 player in California

Highlights

2024 unranked defensive lineman Alvin Puefua

Official Visit on June 16, 2023

6-foot-5, 310 pounds from Layton (UT) Christian Academy

247Sports Ranking: No. 137 defensive lineman, No. 19 in Utah

Highlights unavailable

2024 3-star defensive lineman Keona Wilhite

Official Visit on June 16, 2023

6-foot-5, 236 pounds from Tucson (AZ) Salpointe Catholic

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 670 nationally, No. 64 DL, No. 14 player in Arizona

Highlights

PREVIOUS UNOFFICIAL VISITS

Below is a list of 2024-2026 prospects who have previously visited Arizona. This list will continuously grow.

2024 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out 22 offers to prospects in the 2024 class between April 25 and June 1, 2023.

3-star athlete Landon Bell

6-foot-3, 190 pounds from Henderson (NV) Liberty

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 968 nationally, No. 104 ATH, No. 6 player in Nevada

10 total offers (4 P5)

Washington Commit

Highlights

3-star offensive lineman Gregory Bienvenue

6-foot-4, 280 pounds from Mesa (AZ) Desert Ridge

247Sports Ranking: No. 144 IOL, No. 45 player in Arizona

5 total offers (4 P5)

Highlights

3-star tight end Benjamin Blackburn

6-foot-6, 230 pounds from Miami (FL) Columbus

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,264 nationally, No. 65 TE, No. 176 player in Florida

23 total offers (14 P5)

Highlights

3-star quarterback Dermaricus Davis

6-foot-4, 190 pounds from Rancho Cucamonga (CA) Etiwanda

247Sports Ranking: No. 88 QB, No. 136 player in California

9 total offers (6 P5)

Highlights

3-star tight end Jayden Fortier

6-foot-5, 220 pounds from Tualatin (OR)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 511 nationally, No. 26 TE, No. 3 player in Oregon

7 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

3-star athlete Chance Harrison

6-foot-1, 175 pounds from Oxnard (CA) Rio Mesa

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,219 nationally, No. 132 ATH, No. 103 player in California

7 total offers (4 P5)

BYU Commit

Highlights

3-star offensive lineman Brent Helton

6-foot-5, 300 pounds from Corona (CA) Centennial

247Sports Ranking: No. 112 IOL, No. 128 player in California

12 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

3-star offensive lineman Wade Helton

6-foot-5, 280 pounds from Corona (CA) Centennial

247Sports Ranking: No. 58 OT, No. 56 player in California

14 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

3-star offensive lineman Mauricio Hinds

6-foot-5, 295 pounds from Clearwater (FL) Academy International

247Sports Ranking: No. 106 OT, No. 179 player in Florida

17 offers (6 P5)

Highlights

3-star offensive lineman Justin Hylkema

6-foot-8, 315 pounds from Santa Clara (CA) Wilcox

247Sports Ranking: No. 129 OT, No. 172 player in California

7 offers (2 P5)

Highlights

Unranked edge Jr. Kaufusi

6-foot-3, 238 pounds from Salt Lake City (UT) East

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

3-star defensive lineman Omar Khan

6-foot-3, 270 pounds from Cypress (TX) Bridgeland

247Sports Ranking: No. 122 DL, No. 162 player in Texas

20 total offers (10 P5)

Highlights

Unranked defensive lineman Jaedon Langley

6-foot-3, 230 pounds from Fort Worth (TX) Boswell

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

5 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

3-star edge Gavench Marcelin

6-foot-2, 225 pounds from Miami (FL) Belen Jesuit Prep

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,052, No. 74 Edge, No. 144 player in Florida

19 total offers (9 P5)

Highlights

3-star running back Adam Mohammed

6-foot, 180 pounds from Glendale (AZ) Apollo

247Sports Ranking: No. 132 RB, No. 58 player in Arizona

8 total offers (4 P5)

Highlights

Unranked edge Eduwa Okundaye

6-foot-3, 220 pounds from Katy (TX) Tompkins

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

8 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

3-star defensive lineman Alvin Puefua

6-foot-5, 310 pounds from Layton (UT) Christian Academy

247Sports Ranking: No. 137 DL, No. 19 player in Utah

5 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights unavailable

3-star linebacker Sam Robinson

6-foot-3, 210 pounds from Tallahassee (FL) Lincoln

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 599 nationally, No. 57 LB, No. 86 player in Florida

9 total offers (5 P5)

UCF Commit

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Kellen Tasby

6-foot-5, 195 pounds from Little Elm (TX)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

10 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked wide receiver Jahmir Torres

6-foot, 170 pounds from Edgewood (MD)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked defensive lineman Luke Webb

6-foot-4, 260 pounds from Deer Park (TX)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

17 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

Unranked wide receiver Wyatt Young

6-foot-1, 180 pounds from Katy (TX) Tompkins

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

10 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

2025 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out 27 offers to prospects in the 2025 class between April 25 and June 1, 2023.

6-foot-1, 185 pounds from Kapolei (HI)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

3 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

3-star athlete Hayden Anderson

6-foot-1, 180 pounds from Windsor (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 378 nationally, No. 36 ATH, No. 48 player in California

6 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights

6-foot-3, 200 pounds from Tampa (FL) Robinson

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

3-star athlete Drew Cofield

6-foot-1, 160 pounds from Ventura (CA) St. Bonaventure

247Sports Ranking: No. 55 ATH, No. 52 player in California

5 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

4-star offensive lineman Aaron Dunn

6-foot-8, 285 pounds from Spanish Fork (UT)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 152 nationally, No. 17 OT, No. 1 player in Utah

13 total offers (12 P5)

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Kalen Fisher

6-foot-4, 201 pounds from Gilbert (AZ) Highland

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

4 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

3-star tight end Noah Flores

6-foot-4, 230 pounds from Graham (WA) Kapowsin

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 338 nationally, No. 17 TE, No. 4 player in Washington

8 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

3-star linebacker Max Fonoimoana

6-foot-3, 200 pounds from Kahuku (HI)

247Sports Ranking: No. 38 LB, No. 1 player in Hawaii

10 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights

Unranked linebacker Duke Giarraputo

6-foot-3, 205 pounds from Westlake Village (CA) Oaks Christian

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights unavailable

3-star quarterback Leo Hannan

6-foot-4, 200 pounds from Anaheim (CA) Servite

247Sports Ranking: No. 31 QB, No. 43 player in California

8 total offers (4 P5)

Highlights

3-star quarterback Locklan Hewlett

6-foot-1, 175 pounds from St. Augustine (FL)

247Sports Ranking: No. 36 QB, No. 55 player in Florida

20 total offers (6 P5)

Highlights

4-star tight end A.J. Ia

6-foot-5, 215 pounds from Orange (CA) Lutheran

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 218 nationally, No. 10 TE, No. 23 player in California

11 total offers (9 P5)

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Carter Jones

6-foot-4, 190 pounds from Lancaster (TX)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked offensive lineman Karson Kaufusi

6-foot-4, 252 pounds from Salt Lake City (UT) Skyline

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

4 total offer (3 P5)

Highlights

Unranked running back Kingston Keanaaina

5-foot-11, 185 pounds from Mountain View (CA) St. Francis

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Treston McMillan

6-foot, 175 pounds from Mililani (HI)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

4 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

Unranked athlete Joshua Mensah

6-foot-1, 173 pounds from Rancho Cucamonga (CA) Etiwanda

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights unavailable

Unranked running back Akeem Murph Jr.

5-foot-8, 170 pounds from Seattle (WA) Lincoln

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights

3-star tight end Baron Naone

6-foot-4, 220 pounds from West Linn (OR)

247Sports Ranking: No. 18 TE, No. 2 player in Oregon

6 total offers (4 P5)

Highlights

6-foot-2, 215 pounds from Spanaway (WA) Bethel

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 107 nationally, No. 13 LB, No. 1 player in Washington

8 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

4-star running back Anthony Rogers

5-foot-8, 185 pounds from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 87 nationally, No. 8 RB, No. 19 player in Florida

24 total offers (19 P5)

Highlights

Unranked cornerback Bryce Smith

6-foot-1, 160 pounds from Bellevue (WA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked wide receiver Leyton Stone

6-foot-2, 170 pounds from Wolfforth (TX) Frenship

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

4 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

Unranked offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn

6-foot-3, 285 pounds from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

16 total offers (12 P5)

Highlights

Unranked edge Nusi Taumoepeau

6-foot-2, 205 pounds from Saratoga Springs (UT) Westlake

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

5 total offers (4 P5)

Highlights

Unranked running back Jordin Thomas

5-foot-10, 190 pounds from Stockton (CA) Lincoln

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

3 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

4-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu

6-foot-5, 270 pounds from Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 54 nationally, No. 7 OT, No. 1 player in Nevada

19 total offers (16 P5)

Highlights unavailable

2026 OFFERS

Arizona has sent out 21 offers to prospects in the 2026 class between April 25 and June 1, 2023.

Unranked athlete Sefanaia Alatini

6-foot-2, 185 pounds from Mountain View (CA) St. Francis

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked wide receiver Truly Bell

6-foot, 170 pounds from Pittsburg (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked wide receiver Rico Blassingame

6-foot-3, 180 pounds from Tolleson (AZ) Union

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

5 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

Unranked offensive lineman Anthony Brown

6-foot-5, 325 pounds from Miami (FL) Palmetto

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

Unranked offensive lineman Blake Graham

6-foot-3, 280 pounds from Lawndale (CA) Leuzinger

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

6 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Troy Huhn

6-foot-4, 195 pounds from San Marcos (CA) Mission Hills

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

4 total offers (4 P5)

Highlights

Unranked athlete Parker Johnson

6-foot-1, 175 pounds from San Diego (CA) St. Augustine

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Tayden Kaawa

6-foot-4, 190 pounds from Honolulu (HI) Moanalua

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

7 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights

Unranked edge Bronx Letuligasenoa

6-foot-2, 225 pounds from San Diego (CA) St. Augustine

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

9 total offers (6 P5)

Highlights

Unranked linebacker Matthew Muasau

6-foot-1, 220 pounds from Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights unavailable

Unranked edge Adruen Meredith

6-foot-4, 240 pounds from Honolulu (HI) St. Louis

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights unavailable

Unranked defensive lineman Viliami Moala

6-foot-3, 305 pounds from Kaysville (UT) Davis

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

7 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights

Unranked running back Sean Morris

5-foot-10, 175 pounds from San Juan Capistrano (CA) J Serra Catholic

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

2 total offers (1 P5)

Highlights

Unranked athlete Trent Mosley

5-foot-10, 160 pounds from Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) Catholic

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

9 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Brady Palmer

6-foot-3, 185 pounds from San Diego (CA) St. Augustine

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

4 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

Unranked quarterback Tait Reynolds

6-foot-4, 194 pounds from Queen Creek (AZ)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

7 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights

Unranked athlete Madden Riordan

5-foot-11, 155 pounds from Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

5 total offers (3 P5)

Highlights

Unranked wide receiver Cynai Thomas

6-foot-1, 150 pounds from San Francisco (CA) Archbishop Riordan

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

10 total offers (7 P5)

Highlights

Unranked linebacker Ezaya Tokio

6-foot-4, 200 pounds from San Diego (CA) St. Augustine

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

7 total offers (5 P5)

Highlights

Unranked tight end Hayden Vercher

6-foot-4, 210 pounds from Newbury Park (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

1 total offer (1 P5)

Highlights unavailable

Unranked offensive lineman Esaiah Wong

6-foot-5, 270 pounds from Kailua (HI)

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

3 total offers (2 P5)

Highlights

JUCO OFFERS

Arizona has sent out 2 offers to JUCO prospects between April 25 and June 1, 2023.

Unranked tight end Connor Gilbreath

6-foot-6, 268 pounds from Redding (CA) University Prep

Butte College

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

10 total offers (9 P5)

Highlights

Unranked cornerback Sione Laulea

6-foot-4, 185 pounds from San Mateo (CA) Junipero Serra

College of San Mateo

247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A

18 total offers (16 P5)

Highlights

TOP SCHOOL LISTS

Arizona is currently on the top schools lists for two 2024 prospects.

3-star athlete Dayton Aupiu

6-foot-3, 166 pounds from Oxnard (CA) Pacifica

Top Schools: Arizona, California, Penn State, San Diego State, Utah

Commitment Date: TBD

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 714 nationally, No. 80 ATH, No. 56 player in California

Highlights

3-star athlete Sire Gaines

6-foot-3, 193 pounds from Perris (CA) Orange Vista

Top Schools: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, San Diego State, Washington, Washington State

Commitment Date: July 29, 2023

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 869 nationally, No. 93 ATH, No. 67 player in California

Highlights

3-star running back Josh Joyner

5-foot-10, 172 pounds from Oxnard (CA) Pacifica

Top Schools: Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State

Commitment Date: TBD

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 804 nationally, No. 60 RB, No. 61 player in California

Highlights

3-star running back Anthony McMillian

6-foot, 225 pounds from Chula Vista (CA) Mater Dei Catholic

Top Schools: Arizona, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State

Commitment Date: June 30, 2023

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,031 nationally, No. 80 RB, No. 79 player in California

Highlights

3-star edge Marcellus Nash

6-foot-3, 220 pounds from Colonial Heights (VA) Life Christian Academy

Top Schools: Arizona, Columbia, James Madison, Old Dominion, Penn State, Virginia Tech

Commitment Date: TBD

247Sports Ranking: No. 67 Edge, No. 30 player in Virginia

Highlights

4-star offensive lineman Preston Taumua

6-foot-4, 315 pounds from Aiea (HI)

Top Schools: Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, Nebraska, Oregon

Commitment Date: TBD

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 222 nationally, No. 13 IOL, No. 1 player in Hawaii

Highlights

2024 COMMITS

Arizona currently has four verbal commits in its class. UA added 1 commitment between April 25 and June 1, 2023. Per 247Sports, Arizona’s class is ranked 53rd overall, with a Composite Rank of 53 and N/A for Transfers.

4-star Running Back Jordan Washington

5-foot-10, 170 pounds from Long Beach (CA) Jordan

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 298 nationally, No. 25 RB, No. 25 player in California

Commit Date: January 12, 2023

Highlights

8 total offers (3 P5)

Visits: UV in April 2023

2024 3-star cornerback Isaiah Buxton

6-foot, 165 pounds from Chula Vista (CA) Mater Dei Catholic

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 604 nationally, No. 57 CB, No. 44 player in California

Commit Date: April 26, 2023

Highlights

11 total offers (8 P5)

3-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps

6-foot-3, 190 pounds from Gilbert (AZ) American Leadership Academy

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,017 nationally, No. 132 WR, No. 22 player in Arizona

Commit Date: December 21, 2022

Highlights

5 total offers (3 P5)

3-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli

6-foot-3, 215 pounds from Carlsbad (CA)

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1,249 nationally, No. 117 LB, No. 108 player in California

Commit Date: April 1, 2023

Highlights

13 total offers (1 P5)

Visits: UV in March 2023

TRANSFERS

Arizona has added 3 transfers from April 25 to June 1, 2023.

Edge Taylor Upshaw

6-foot-4, 255 pounds

High School: Bradenton (FL) Braden River

Previous Colleges: Michigan & Colorado

Career Stats: 36 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble

Wide Receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

High School: Inglewood (CA)

Previous College: Colorado

Career Stats: 34 rec, 497 yds, 5 TD

Cornerback Dylan Wyatt

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

High School: Albany (CA) St. Mary’s College

Previous College: Illinois & Cal Poly

Career Stats: 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 11 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

DECOMMITS

Arizona has had 2 decommits for the 2024 class and 1 decommit for 2025.