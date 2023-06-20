Arizona flips 3-star Las Vegas-area athlete Landon Bell from Washington

Arizona’s big June full of official visitors hasn’t been limited to uncommitted players. The Wildcats have hosted several prospects this month who had previously pledged to other programs.

That includes 3-star Las Vegas-area athlete Landon Bell, who backed off a commitment to Washington a few days after visiting the UA on June. 9. And now he’s made a new commitment, picking the Wildcats.

Bell, who preps at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, is an impressive looking player on the football field. He has a nice, long frame, measuring at 6-foot-3 and around 200 pounds. He has long arms to help him create distance between him and the opposing cornerback at the line. He has a long stride that doesn’t him a long time to get to speed. He shows good concentration and vision, allowing him to come up successful during contested catches and just plain difficult ones. He also flashes good, strong hands, snagging one-handed cacthes.

He is a solid player with very good upside, which reflects in his ratings. In the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Bell comes in as the No. 652 player nationally, No. 65 athlete, and the 3rd-ranked player in Nevada.

Bell committed to Washington in September. That changed on June 14, when he announced his decommitment from UW, leading to the flip. Bell chose Arizona over Washington, Colorado, Michigan State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, UCF, Portland State and UNLV.

Bell had a pretty solid junior season. He tallied 344 yards on 33 catches and five touchdowns. He averaged right under 10.5 yards per catch.

He is Arizona’s second receiver to join the 2024 recruiting class, which is up to 14 players with eight coming since Saturday.