3-star Bay Area offensive lineman Justin Hylkema commits to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats are in the thick of the official visit season. With that comes plenty of additions to the recruiting class.

After landing two offensive lineman on Monday, the UA decided it wasn’t done adding to the offensive front.

On Thursday, 3-star Bay Area lineman Justin Hylkema announced his decision to commit to the Wildcats.

After a careful consideration and a lot of great conversations/visits, I would like to publicly announce my commitment to THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA!!!!! #BearDown ⬇️@brennanpcarroll @CoachJeddFisch @ArizonaFBall@BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/jPEAiti75H — Justin Hylkema (@justinhylkema) June 23, 2023

Hylkema, who plays at Adrian Wilcox High School in Santa Clara, Calif , is an absolute road grader. He explodes out of his stance and smashes into his opponent with force. He uses his strong base and keeps his legs moving to drive his defender back. The initial force of his block has a pretty successful rate of knocking the defender off balance. He has fantastic size, towering over almost everyone at 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds. That makes him an immediately imposing figure on the field.

Hylkema does play with pretty decent pad level for someone of his size, allowing him to maintain leverage over players who are shorter than him. He’s also displayed some solid footwork at times as well.

Hylkema is sitting just under 10 offers. He chose Arizona after picking up offers from Washington State, Utah State, Nevada, UC Davis, Colgate and UNLV. At the moment, he has an official visit to Wazzu set up for the end of June.

As of now, Hylkema is not ranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has been ranked internally. 247Sports have Hylkema as the No. 142 offensive tackle and the 174th-best player in California.

As mentioned above, he comes in as the third offensive lineman this class, all committing this week. He joins Glendale Apollo teammates Matthew Lado and Michael Watkins.

Arizona now has 15 commits for 2024, nine since Saturday.