Former BYU kicker Cash Peterman announces transfer to Arizona

Arizona’s reached into the NCAA transfer portal for one more addition to the 2023 roster, helping to beef up a position that is low on depth.
Former BYU kicker Cash Peterman announced Thursday he had committed to the Wildcats, bringing with him three years of eligibility.
COMIN HOME ⬇️ #football #collegefootball #sports #arizona #arizonafootball #az #wildcats #pac12 @gridironarizona @ArizonaFBall @coach_bicknell @coachsamwatts pic.twitter.com/Lf809AqpPB— Cash Peterman (@cashmney11) June 22, 2023
he 6-foot, 200-pound Peterman spent the previous three seasons at BYU, where he appeared in three games. He made one extra point in 2022.
Peterman is a 2018 graduate of Chandler High School, where he made 147 of 154 PATs and 7 of 10 field goals in his prep career. Before enrolling at BYU he completed his LDS mission in 2018-19.
Junior Tyler Loop is entrenched as the starting placekicker, having made all 38 PATs and 18 of 21 field goals last season. But Arizona doesn’t have a backup kicker on the roster, so Peterman provides insurance if Loop were to struggle or get injured.
