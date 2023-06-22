Former BYU kicker Cash Peterman announces transfer to Arizona

Arizona’s reached into the NCAA transfer portal for one more addition to the 2023 roster, helping to beef up a position that is low on depth.

Former BYU kicker Cash Peterman announced Thursday he had committed to the Wildcats, bringing with him three years of eligibility.

he 6-foot, 200-pound Peterman spent the previous three seasons at BYU, where he appeared in three games. He made one extra point in 2022.

Peterman is a 2018 graduate of Chandler High School, where he made 147 of 154 PATs and 7 of 10 field goals in his prep career. Before enrolling at BYU he completed his LDS mission in 2018-19.

Junior Tyler Loop is entrenched as the starting placekicker, having made all 38 PATs and 18 of 21 field goals last season. But Arizona doesn’t have a backup kicker on the roster, so Peterman provides insurance if Loop were to struggle or get injured.