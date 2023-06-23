Arizona earns commitment of 3-star Las Vegas WR Audric Harris after official visit

Arizona has one of the most talented receiving corps in the country, but there’s always room for reinforcements.

On Friday, 3-star Las Vegas wide receiver Audric Harris announced his commitment to the Wildcats, coming on board after taking an official visit last weekend.

Harris, who plays at powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, is an interesting prospect. He didn’t have an eye-popping stat line, but that shouldn’t dissuade anyone. He has all the tools needed for a successful Power Five receiver. He has pretty decent size, coming in at 6-feet and 180 pounds. His most dominant trait is easily his route-running. It is well above average, smooth and crisp. He has crisp cuts that shake his opponents, allowing him the space and separation needed.

He has good hands and has shown to have a pretty good vertical as well. Harris has also showcased decent speed, blowing past his defenders. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles a bigger workload now that Trech Kekahuna, who flipped from Arizona to Wisconsin at the start of the Early Signing Period in December, has moved on.

Harris’ recruitment has started to pick up steam as teams have started to realize his potential. He chose Arizona over other offers from Utah, California, Arizona State, BYU, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Wazzu, UNLV, Colorado State, Nevada and Hawaii. It is worth noting that he already completed official trips to Hawaii and California and was scheduled to visit Utah this weekend.

He has yet to be ranked in the Composite Rankings on 247Sports. They do, however, have him ranked internally. He checks in as the No. 201 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the 7th-best player in Nevada.

As mentioned above, his stat line during his junior campaign wasn’t eye-opening. According to MaxPreps, Harris secured 4 catches for 79 yards and a score. It would not be a shock if those stats are incomplete. Based on his junior film, he had more than 1 touchdown.

Harris is the 16th member of Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class, 10 of which have come on board since Saturday. Among those to commit in the past week include fellow Las Vegas receiver Landon Bell, who flipped to the Wildcats from Washington.