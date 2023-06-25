3-star Oregon tight end Charlie Crowell commits to Arizona

The tight end position has undergone a renaissance at Arizona during the Jedd Fisch era, and that’s leading to some of the top prospects at that position to consider the Wildcats.

One of the best from the 2024 class has taken that interest one step further, as 3-star tight end Charlie Crowell announced his commitment to the UA on Sunday.

Crowell, who is from Summit High School in Bend, Oregon, is an absolute mismatch nightmare for defenders. He has a big frame, coming in at 6-foot-5 and around 230 pounds. He has long arms to go with that frame and strong hands to snag balls out of the air. He has good athleticism and solid speed for someone his size. His team’s coaching staff recognizes the mismatches he creates and utilize him in a great way. He plays in-line, in the slot, or out wide. And it doesn’t matter where he lines up, he is successful.

He surprisingly doesn’t have as many offers as one would expect, choosing Arizona over California, Washington State, Air Force, Idaho, NAU and Portland State.. Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao did a wonderful job of finding him, offering him, and making him a priority before many other schools jumped in. That’s not mentioning Coach Jordan Paopao’s connections in the Pacific Northwest that are starting to bear fruit.

Crowell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1,369 player in the 2024 class, the 71st-best tight end and the No. 6 prospect from Oregon.

He had a solid junior campaign with the Storm. He racked up 366 yards and 5 scores on 23 catches. That’s good for just under 16 yards per catch.

Crowell is the first tight end Arizona has landed in the 2024 class and the 17th overall, 13 of which have come in June.