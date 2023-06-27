3-star California LB Luke Ferrelli flips from Arizona, commits to Stanford

June has been such a good month for Arizona on the recruiting front, but even the best runs have bumps along the path.

The Wildcats have lost the commitment of Luke Ferrelli, one of its first pledges in the 2024 class, as the 3-star linebacker from Carlsbad, Calif. has flipped to Stanford.

I will be de-committing from the University of Arizona and committing to Stanford University! @TroyTaylorStanU @CoachDOnofrio @CoachAprilOLB pic.twitter.com/B8op3TXHQC — Luke Ferrelli (@LukeFerrelli) June 28, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Ferrelli originally committed to the UA on April 1, picking the Wildcats over offers from Air Force, Army, Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State. Since then, though, he picked up offers from Texas A&M and Stanford and recently visited both schools.

“I mean it’s Stanford, it’s an incredible opportunity,” Ferrelli told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.

When he committed, Ferrelli was the fifth member of Arizona’s 2024 class that now sits at 16 pledges. He is the third decommitment Arizona has had for 2024, all from the middle of the defense. The others are 3-star linebacker/safety California Kingston Lopa and 3-star Hawaii LB Nazaiah Caravallo.