Former Arizona QB Khalil Tate back in CFL with Edmonton

Khalil Tate isn’t done trying to make a name for himself as a professional quarterback.

The former Arizona star is back in the Canadian Football League, rejoining the Edmonton Eskimos a few weeks into the 2023 season.

Tate, 24, spent part of training camp this spring with the Eskimos but was not part of the season-opening roster. He also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, who also cut him, but Edmonton brought him back this week when it had an opening in the quarterback room, per 3DownNation.com.

Former Texas and UTEP QB Kai Locksley was released on Monday, opening a spot for Tate behind Jarret Doege and Taylor Cornelius.

Since graduating from the UA after the 2019 season, Tate spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and 2021—both as a receiver and a QB—before heading north to the CFL. He has yet appear in a professional game during the regular season.

With Arizona, Tate threw for more than 6,300 yards from 2016-19, scoring 75 total touchdowns. His breakout season was in 2017 when, after subbing for an injured Brandon Dawkins at Colorado in early October produced an FBS quarterback-record 327 rushing yards and five TDs.

Tate ran for 1,411 yards and 12 TDs that season, but in 2018 and 2019 was more of a passing QB under Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone.