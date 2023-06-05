Arizona linebacker Justin Flowe named to Lott Impact Trophy Watch List

College football is three months away, but the preseason watch list train is just getting moving.

On Monday Arizona Wildcats linebacker Justin Flowe was named to the watch list of the Lott Impact Trophy, awarded to the defensive impact player of the year who has had the biggest impact on their team on and off the field. The award is named after former NFL safety Ronnie Lott, who starred for the 49ers in the 1980s.

Flowe, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Oregon, is expected to be a leader on Arizona’s front seven this year. Flowe made 35 tackles (14 solo, 21 assists) with 2.5 tackles for loss during 10 games played with the Ducks.

Flowe said after Arizona’s spring game that he feels a renewed sense of energy heading into 2023 season.

“It just felt like coming from Oregon, coming from all that, it just felt like a new experience and I loved it, Flowe said. “I felt like it brings more energy to me, and it just made me want to go harder.”

Flowe is one of 43 players named to the Lott Impact Trophy watch list. Past winners include former first round picks Will Anderson, Jr. of Alabama and Aidan Hutchison of Michigan.