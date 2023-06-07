Arizona Robert Robbins talks conference realignment ahead of UA summit on future of college athletics

University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins took to ESPN airwaves Wednesday ahead of a university-led summit that will bring together leaders across college sports.

The University of Arizona DC Center is hosting The Future of College Athletics, a two-day summit featuring speakers such as NCAA President Charlie Baker and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The summit begins Wednesday night with a three-hour reception at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a day of panels tomorrow.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke, football coach Jedd Fisch and women’s basketball player Maya Nnaji are among the panelists scheduled to speak.

In anticipation of the summit, Robbins appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show, where he was asked about Arizona’s place in conference realignment as the Pac-12 continues to work on finalizing a media rights deal.

“I’m looking forward from my own commissioner about do we have a deal,” Robbins said. “I have been very confident in that we were all going to stay together in the Pac-10, the 10 of us. The question will be, do we retain the name Pac-12 and add a couple of schools or do we just go back to the Pac-10.

“I’ve always said I was very, very confident we would get a deal, and I am really happy that it’s going to be coming soon. I don’t know exactly when, but I would say it’s a matter of weeks.”

Today, reports came out that Pac-12 agreed on their next grant of rights. Those reports were news to @UArizonaPres @uarizona pic.twitter.com/TNxDzAnVgK — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 7, 2023

In later comments to reporters Wednesday, Robbins said he’s seen good data on what the Pac-12 is valued at.

He added: "I've seen forecasts and projections....I do think there's good data on what they Pac-12 is valued at. I've seen those numbers. If we get close to those numbers, I think we'll be fine." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 7, 2023

Arizona’s future in the Pac-12 is sure to be a topic de jour at the school-led summit. More information on the summit can be found here.

College coaches and administrators are in D.C. to pressure Congress to take action on federal regulation on NIL.

“My hope is we can stimulate the conversation and get the attention of members of Congress,” Robbins said.