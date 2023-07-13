Jayden de Laura, Treydan Stukes to join Jedd Fisch at Pac-12 Football Media Day

Pac-12 football media day is little over a week away, and we now know which members of the Arizona football will take part in the event.

Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura and cornerback Treydan Stukes will join head coach Jedd Fisch in Las Vegas next Friday, July 21. Fisch will take the main stage at 10:30 a.m. PST, followed by de Laura and Stukes at 10:55 a.m.

Pac-12 media day will mark the first media appearance for Fisch and de Laura since the public learned of sexual assault allegations against the Arizona quarterback that occurred during his time at St. Louis School in Hawaii.

A civil complaint filed in Honolulu in December 2021 said de Laura and Kamo’i Latu, a safety at Wisconsin, were charged with second degree sexual assault, a Class B felony in Hawaii punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and that both players pled guilty but that no jail sentence was imposed.

Court documents indicate de Laura and Latu entered into mediation with the plaintiff and “reached a settlement agreement” in December 2022 that is still pending before the court.



After news of the settlement agreement reached the public in May, Arizona issued a statement that the school first became aware of incident involving de Laura in the fall of 2022.

“After reviewing the matter, the determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged,” the statement said.

Fisch and de Laura will undoubtedly be asked about the situation next week.

Each head coach press conference and student-athlete press conference will be aired on Pac-12 Networks and also available the Pac-12 app and website.