8 Arizona players earned Pac-12 football preseason recognition

There’s a lot more attention being paid to Arizona entering the 2023 season, and the preseason All-Pac-12 Team is a good indication of that. So, too, is the type of acclaim received from the conference’s media members.

While eight different Wildcats are on the preseason team, none made the First Team and only two got Second Team nods. Jacob Cowing was a Second Team choice at wide receiver and special teams/all-purpose, while Jordan Morgan is on the Second Team at offensive line. It’s the second consecutive preseason Second Team honor for Cowing, who was one of three first- or second-team picks in 2022.

Running back Michael Wiley, receiver Tetairoa McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, transfer linebacker Justin Flowe, kicker Tyler Loop and punter Kyle Ostendorp all were Honorable Mention choices. Ostendorp was the preseason First Team punter in 2022.

Still, that’s twice the overall tally Arizona had a year ago when it was coming off a 1-11 campaign in Jedd Fisch’s first season in charge. Year two under Fisch saw the Wildcats go 5-7 while taking back the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Two-time defending Pac-12 champ Utah has six First Team picks, with Oregon State and Utah getting five apiece. Arizona, ASU and Washington State are the only schools without a First Team selection, while ASU is the only one without anyone on the First or Second teams, as the Sun Devils’ recognition was limited to four Honorable Mention slots.

The Pac-12 will hold it annual Media Day on Friday, with Fisch being joined by quarterback Jayden de Laura and defensive back Treydan Stukes. The preseason media poll will be released that morning.