4-star QB Demond Williams to visit Arizona this weekend

Arizona opens training camp for the 2023 season next week, but there’s one big recruiting event on the docket before most of the staff’s attention is turned to the present. And that will involve getting to impress the top available 2024 quarterback prospect on campus.

4-star Chandler passer Demond Williams is expected to attend the UA’s “Desert Stars” recruiting event on Saturday, per 247Sports’ Blair Angulo. It will be his first trip to Tucson since taking an unofficial visit in March 2022, a little more than a year after the Wildcats were the first power-conference school to offer him a scholarship and nine months before he committed to Ole Miss.

Williams, who led Chandler Basha to the Open Division state title last season, backed off that pledge to the Rebels on July 7, deciding to re-open his recruitment, and since then eight different 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have been put in, all for Arizona.

247 has Williams as the No. 302 player in the 2024 class, per its composite rankings, as well as the 16th-best quarterback and No. 4 player from Arizona. First on the in-state list is 5-star Tucson edge Elijah Rushing, who committed to the Wildcats on July 6.

The UA’s 2024 class, which has 18 known commitments, is currently ranked 36th nationally and third in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.