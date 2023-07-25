9 Arizona Wildcats named as candidates for 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

Several Arizona Wildcats players are candidates to play in college football’s oldest all-star game.

The East-West Shrine Bowl announced its top 1,000 candidates for the 2024 all-star game, and nine Wildcats made the list. They are: Jacob Cowing, Jayden de Laura, Justin Flowe, Jordan Morgan, Kyle Ostendorp, Michael Wiley, Tanner McLachlan, Taylor Upshaw and Tyler Loop. It’s notable that both Arizona’s kicker, Ostendorp, and punter, Loop, made the list.

Arizona’s nine candidates ranks the eighth-most in the Pac-12. Oregon leads the conference with the most players on the list at 19, while Stanford has the fewest at three.

The 2024 Shrine Bowl will be played February 1 in Frisco, Texas. The game serves as an opportunity for college players to compete in front of NFL scouts and executives.

Morgan and Cowing are considered the top NFL prospects on Arizona’s roster.

NFL Mockdraft Database (yes, there’s really a site that tracks mock drafts), projects Morgan to go in the third round. Some mock drafts this spring had Morgan being picked in the late first round. The database projects Cowing to get selected in the fourth round.

Arizona has not had a player get drafted in the third round or higher since Nick Foles in 2012.