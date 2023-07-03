Arizona lands commitment from 3-star SoCal safety Turran Williams

The Arizona Wildcats finished up their spate of official visits in June and came away with great success...the same case for every June under Jedd Fisch.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, that momentum has carried into July.

On Monday, 3-star SoCal safety Turran Williams announced his decision to commit to Arizona.

Williams, from John Muir High School in Pasadena, is a problem in the defensive backfield. He has a fantastic frame, 6-foot-3 and around 190 pounds, that has more than enough room to add additional muscle once he gets into Tyler Owens’ strength program. He has very good instincts and showcases solid vision to marry-up with those instincts. He reacts to plays quickly and is able to be around the ball often. He has good closing speed and it is very clear he likes contact. Williams is more-than willing to smack an opposing ball carrier, so much so that he has disrupted receivers making a catch on numerous occasions. He has the flexibility and athleticism to play corner and is effective against the run as well.

Williams took an official visit to Arizona in mid-June and UA was able to pull him away from 6 other schools. He chose the ‘Cats over Boston College, Colorado State, Oregon State, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

He is another Top 1,000 player that UA has added to it’s 2024 class and is a Top 60 player in California. Per 247Sports’ Composite Ranking, Williams checks in as the No. 791 player nationally, No. 84 safety, and the 57th ranked player in California.

MaxPreps does not have updated stats for Williams’ junior campaign. However, during his sophomore season, he snagged 4 interceptions in 6 games. Pretty nifty stat there.

Williams is the 17th addition to Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class. He is the 3rd defensive back commit joining fellow SoCal corner Isaiah Buxton and NorCal corner Kayo Patu.