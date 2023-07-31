4-star Chandler quarterback Demond Williams commits to Arizona, adding to stellar 2024 recruiting class

The Arizona Wildcats have had wild success on the recruiting trail this cycle, as Jedd Fisch and Company continue to add talent to the roster. And that talent level has once again increased spectacularly.

After many months of patient and persistent recruiting, the Wildcats finally have their quarterback for the 2024 class. On Monday, 4-star in-state QB Demond Williams commited to the ‘Cats.

BREAKING: Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star quarterback Demond Williams has committed to #Arizona and goes in depth on choosing the Wildcats https://t.co/WqmrhM7aCI pic.twitter.com/y9ZphFhDiX — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) July 31, 2023

Williams, from Basha High School in Chandler, is just good...plain and simple. He isn’t the tallest passer in the world, measuring in at 5-foot-11 and around 180 pounds, but that doesn’t matter. He has the arm talent and football IQ to more than make up for the lack of height. He showcases excellent touch on his deep passes to go along with the strength to ensure that he doesn’t underthrow his receivers.

More importantly, like every quarterback brought in by Fisch and Jimmie Dougherty, Williams can hit any throw at any level. Probably his most impressive attribute is his pocket presence. He uses his legs to easily avoid the pass rush and extend plays. At times, it looks like he can feel the pass rush as he is able to dodge while keeping his eyes downfield. Williams also uses his legs when needed to gain large chunks of yards on the ground.

Williams was committed to Ole Miss for over six months, announcing his decommitment at the beginning of July. The entire time, UA’s staff never stopped recruiting him. In the end, Williams chose Arizona over 26 other offers, including UCLA, Arizona State, Michigan State, Auburn, Arkansas, California, BYU, Oregon, Boston College, Washington, Utah and TCU to name a few.

Williams is rated as a 4-star in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is the No. 302 player nationally, No. 16 quarterback, and the 4th ranked player in Arizona.

After an incredible sophomore season, Williams had a stellar junior campaign. He finished with 2,339 yards, 23 touchdowns, and an interception. He did this while completing 160 out of 235 passes. On the ground, he had 764 yards on 138 attempts and 5 scores.

He becomes Arizona’s third 4-star or higher commit of the 2024 class, joining 5-star Tucson edge Elijah Rushing and 4-star California running back Jordan Washington. That makes eight 4-stars who have committed to Fisch since he took over in Tucson. That’s quite impressive considering the recent past.

Overall, Arizona has 19 known commitments for 2024, a class that ranks 33rd in the country and third in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports.

You can view Williams’ junior season highlights below.