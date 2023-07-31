Arizona football notebook: Open camp practices, watch list adds, former Wildcat getting another NFL shot

When Jedd Fisch took over a directionless programs in December 2020, one of his first decisions was to make Arizona football more accessible to the fan base. On the cusp of his third season in charge, that access has been trimmed down.

The Wildcats begin preseason training camp this week, but instead of every practice being open to the public there are only five workouts in which fans can get an early glimpse of the 2023 squad. That includes both scrimmages, the last of which is being billed as a “first look” at the team.

The five practices fans can attend are:

Friday, Aug. 4 – 10 a.m. (Dick Tomey Practice Fields)

Sunday, Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. (Dick Tomey Practice Fields)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 10 a.m. (Dick Tomey Practice Fields)

Saturday, Aug. 12 – 10 a.m. (Arizona Stadium)

Saturday, Aug. 19 – 6:30 p.m. (Arizona Stadium)

Each open practice/scrimmage will feature a fan fest event that includes an autograph session (after the morning practices and before the night scrimmage) as well as poster and magnet giveaways.

Arizona opens the 2023 season at home on Sept. 2 against NAU, the first of six games at Arizona Stadium.

Cowing, de Laura on Maxwell Award watch list

Two of Arizona’s top offensive weapon are on the watch list for an award given to college football’s best player.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing and quarterback Jayden de Laura are among 84 players on the initial watch list, which will be pared down over the course of the season while other candidates will be added. Semifinalists will be announced in November, with three finalists appearing at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

It’s the second time on the watch list for Cowing, who made it in 2022 ahead of his debut with Arizona. De Laura is the first UA quarterback on the list since Khalil Tate, who was on the watch list in 2018 after being a semifinalist in 2017.

Burns back in NFL

Fresh off winning a second consecutive USFL title, former UA cornerback Lorenzo Burns has signed with the Cleveland Browns in hopes of making his NFL debut this season.

Burns, 25, recorded 26 tackles for the Birmingham Stallions during the spring and summer, winning another title alongside fellow ex-Wildcat Scooby Wright III. He had seven tackles, two for loss, in the 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers in the title game on July 4.

A member of the UA from 2016-20, Burns went undrafted in 2021 but has spent time in NFL training camps. With the Wildcats he started 40 games, picking off nine passes.