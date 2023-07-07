4-star Chandler QB Demond Williams Jr., an Arizona target, decommits from Ole Miss

Arizona has landed the highest-ranked prospect in school history, putting the 2024 recruiting class in line to be one of its best ever. The only thing that could make it better, maybe, would be adding a top-tier quarterback to the group.

And a pretty notable one from within the state just went back on the market.

4-star Chandler passer Demond Williams Jr. has decommitted from Ole Miss, putting in play a recruit that the Wildcats would love to bring into the fold.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Williams is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 299 player in the 2024 recruiting class, as well as the 16th-best quarterback and No. 5 prospect in Arizona. He committed to Ole Miss in December, picking the Rebels over Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.

Williams picked up additional offers from Auburn, BYU and Purdue after committing, and now has decided to re-open his recruitment a little more than five months before the start of the Early Signing Period.

From Basha High School, Williams’ first scholarship offer was from the UA in Jan. 2021, and he took an unofficial visit to campus in March 2022. He has thrown for 6,785 yards and 59 touchdowns and run for another 1,647 yards and 22 scores in his prep career, and last fall he led the Bears to the Open Division championship.

Arizona has 18 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, which 247Sports ranks 38th overall and third in the Pac-12, but it lacks a QB. The Wildcats signed 4-star passer Brayden Dorman in the 2023 class and 3-star Noah Fifita in 2022.