Arizona adds 3-star in-state receiver Deric English to 2023 roster

When Arizona began preseason training camp earlier this month, it did so with 109 players. The Wildcats have since added a pair of walk-on wide receivers, including one who was among the top unsigned players in the 2023 recruiting class.

The UA has added 3-star receiver Deric English, who played at Scottsdale Saguaro High School.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound English is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 532 player in the country, the 76th-best WR and the No. 12 prospect from Arizona. He’s one spot behind UA freshman safety Genesis Smith.

English had scholarship offers from more than a dozen schools, including ASU, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

He joins a stacked receiver room that includes returning starters Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan, Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig, second-year prospects Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones and several other well-regarded freshmen, though none ranked as high by 247.

The other walk-on receiver Arizona added is Julius Oliver, who played last season at Village Christian in Sun Valley, Calif.