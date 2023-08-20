Arizona football to wear special Military Appreciation uniform against Utah

When the Arizona Wildcats suit up for a big November showdown against Utah, they’ll do so wearing special uniforms.

Arizona unveiled a special edition Military Appreciation uniform that will be worn Nov. 18 against the Utes. The Utah matchup falls a week after Veteran’s Day (when Arizona travels to Colorado) and is Military and Veteran Appreciation Game.

Debuting this Fall



Honoring those who have and continue to serve our country with a special edition Military Appreciation uniform. pic.twitter.com/3AlTwWMk9L — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 19, 2023

The uniform features a gray camouflage gradient on the numbers and shoulders. The gradient goes well with Arizona’s patriotic color scheme.

This is the second time in a row Arizona will wear military-inspired uniforms when it hosts Utah. In 2021, the Wildcats wore “Dress Whites” uniforms against the Utes.

The Utah matchup is poised to be one of, if not the biggest, home games on Arizona’s 2023 schedule. The Utes are a preseason top-15 team with aspirations of repeating as Pac-12 champions.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Utah has the fourth-best odds to win the Pac-12 at +550, while Arizona is a long shot at +10000. While Arizona realistically won’t have be in contention to make the Pac-12 title game by mid-November, the game could help determine whether the Wildcats become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

Arizona’s season kicks off in less than two weeks when the Wildcats host NAU on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Network.

