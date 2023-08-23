Friday Night Lights: Arizona commits Jordan Washington, Audric Harris, Michael Salgado-Medina off to great starts

It’s one of the best times of year....FOOTBALL SEASON!

High school football kicked off the 2023 season earlier this month, and with that some of Arizona’s Class of 2024 commits sprang into action with their teams.

And that means one of my favorite series to write is also back...Friday Night Lights.

Time to check in how the Wildcat commits who played performed to start the season.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 59-24 over North

1-0 Game Stats: 12 car, 150 yds, 3 TD; 8 rec, 82 yds

12 car, 150 yds, 3 TD; 8 rec, 82 yds Notes: Arizona fans knew that Jordan Washington was a stud when he committed, and he proved them right this past Friday. Washington turned in a performance where he racked up 235 total yards and 3 scores after touching the ball only 20 times. That’s a rock solid way to start the season. To boot, he showed off his athleticism, and his best Tanner McLachlan impersonation, after catching a pass out of the backfield in the clip below.

3-star CB Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 55-14 to Cathedral Catholic

0-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: Buxton and MDC did not start the season off the way they wanted to after dropping the opener against Cathedral Catholic. There wasn’t much I could find on him throughout this weekend but he did have a pretty good play on special teams. Below, you see him fly in from the edge, block the kick and scoop-n-score. Pretty impressive stuff.

3-star S Turran Williams, Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 41-6 to Northview

0-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find much on Williams but needless to say it didn’t go well for Muir.

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 59-49 over Golden Valley

1-0 Game Stats: 6 rec, 47 yds

6 rec, 47 yds Notes: Bell transferred to Newbury Park in SoCal before the season and didn’t make too many waves on offense in his first game. He did have a couple of decent kick returns that showcased his toughness, vision, and speed. One thing that stands out is he is big. He looked like the biggest player on the field during the kickoffs. His speed and athleticism are even more impressive when married with his size.

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Game Result: Won 63-42 over Corner Canyon

1-0 Game Stats: 9 rec, 185 yds, 2 TD

9 rec, 185 yds, 2 TD Notes: There were a lot of questions about Harris when the year started due to his lack of production last year. Well, it was clear that it was due to a stacked WR room for the Gaels. It is now his turn and he showed up big time. Harris showcased explosiveness off the line and pretty crisp route running. He also has very good speed and is twitchy. Harris seems to be in line for a big year.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 48-6 over Saugus

1-0 Game Stats: 10 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU; 4 rec, 37 yds

10 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU; 4 rec, 37 yds Notes: I couldn’t find any clips of Harrison from the weekend and it is a shame. Based off his defensive stats he had a great game. Good thing too because Arizona is bringing him in on defense.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 28-14 over Centennial

1-0 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: Tuihalamaka was another player I was unable to find anything on. Good news is Mater Dei appears to be continuing their dynasty, even under new management, with a win against SoCal powerhouse Corona-Centennial.

3-star K Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)