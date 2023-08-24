SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans think Wildcats will easily surpass win projection

The fans have spoken, and they believe Arizona will have no trouble surpassing the 2023 season win total set by oddsmakers.

SB Nation polled our readers this week to see if they thought the Wildcats would finish with more, less than or exactly the five wins that DraftKings Sportsbook projects for this fall. DK has given odds of -102 that Arizona will go over five victories and even money (+100) for fewer than five, a sign that bettors think the UA will at least match that projection

Arizona fans overwhelmingly agree:

Arizona’s 2022 season win total was 3, something it surpassed in mid-November when it upset then-No. 21 UCLA on the road en route to a 5-7 record. ASU also has a win total set at 5, though the odds for the over are +135 and -160 for under.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.