Arizona football 2023 season win predictions

When Jedd Fisch took over a downtrodden Arizona program in December 2020, it was in the midst of a 20-game losing streak that included a 70-7 beatdown at home by ASU. That first season under Fisch wouldn’t be much better, with the Wildcats going 1-11 and barely beating a COVID-depleted Cal team on Homecoming.

But 2022 showed the start of a potential turnaround, with the UA easily winning its opener at San Diego State, taking back the Territorial Cup at the end and finishing with a 5-7 record.

Could bowl eligibility be on tap for 2023?

The fine folks at DraftKings Sportsbook have the over/under set at five wins for Arizona this season, but our readers think that shouldn’t be a problem.

Here’s how our staff thinks this season will go, with game-by-game predictions as well as explanations on what will make this a successful campaign and what needs to happen for that to be possible.

Brian J. Pedersen — 7-5

NAU — W

at Mississippi State — L

UTEP — W

at Stanford — W

Washington — L

at USC — L

at Washington State — W

Oregon State — L

at Colorado — W

UCLA — W

Utah — L

at ASU — W

What would make this a successful season? Becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017 would be the best proof possible that the ‘process’ Jedd Fisch has been preaching since he arrived almost three years ago is working. The schedule has plenty of opportunities for Arizona to win, and there’s no gauntlet like there was in the middle of the 2022 slate.

What are your keys to pulling off a successful season? The defense has to contribute in a meaningful manner, which isn’t a lot to ask for. A few less big plays allowed, a few more turnovers forced, and the offense can take care of the rest.

Kim Doss — 6-6

NAU — W

at Mississippi State — L

UTEP — W

at Stanford — W

Washington — L

at USC — L

at Washington State — L

Oregon State — W

at Colorado — W

UCLA — L

Utah — L

at ASU — W

What would make this a successful season? A successful season is bowl eligibility, but it could also be a difficult goal to achieve. Arizona has improved each year under Jedd Fisch, but that improvement needs to pay off in December. Even a lower-tier bowl is a big step. Last year, it was enough to get close to a bowl and beat ASU. There needs to be more this year to keep the program moving forward, especially considering how many of the teams on the schedule are in the first season with a new coach.

What are your keys to pulling off a successful season? Arizona has to improve its play on the road. Whether it does it with another step forward on offense or the defense getting up to par doesn’t matter. Wins away from Arizona Stadium are key.

The program was last .500 on the road when it went 3-3 in 2017. It hasn’t been above .500 since its run to the Pac-12 South title in 2014. In its favor, all three road wins listed here are programs with new coaches. That implies both a lot of change in those programs and a recent history of struggle. The Wildcats have also had the most recent road success in Boulder, which it will visit again this year.

Pulling out the win at home against Oregon State will also be key to reaching bowl eligibility. The two teams have not met since 2019 and the Beavers have been the more successful program in recent years. Arizona needs to take advantage of coming off the bye and being at home. It also needs to hope that OSU doesn’t find extra motivation this year as it goes against the Pac-12 brethren who have thrown its entire athletic endeavor into question.

Ezra Amacher — 6-6

NAU — W

at Mississippi State — L

UTEP — W

at Stanford — W

Washington — L

at USC — L

at Washington State — L

Oregon State — L

at Colorado — W

UCLA — W

Utah — L

at ASU — W

What would make this a successful season? There’s still a lingering bad taste in the mouth of Arizona fans from the disastrous Kevin Sumlin years to the underwhelming start of Fisch’s tenure. To change that, Arizona must make a bowl game in 2023. The first third of the schedule is advantageous to the Wildcats’ bowl hopes but it gets awfully tough from there. I think the Territorial Cup will determine Arizona’s bowl eligibility.

What are your keys to pulling off a successful season? The defense has to do a better job of coming up with stops, particularly in the red zone. Less pressure on de Laura will free up the offense, which has the potential to be one of the best in the Pac-12 if not the country.

Adam Green — 7-5

NAU — W

at Mississippi State — L

UTEP — W

at Stanford — W

Washington — L

at USC — L

at Washington State — W

Oregon State — W

at Colorado — W

UCLA — L

Utah — L

at ASU — W

What would make this a successful season? Getting to a bowl game — any bowl game — will make this a successful season. Doing so with an improved defense and with contributions from some of the team’s younger players would make it immensely successful. Getting to to play a 13th game is the goal, but it’s not the finish line. The Wildcat’s success must be sustainable into the future.

What are your keys to pulling off a successful season? There are two main things. If one happens, Arizona has a chance. If both happen, Arizona will be pretty dang good. The first is improvement in the red zone offensively. Turning more trips into touchdowns will set a tone and set the defense up for success. The second thing is moderate defensive improvement. Desert Swarm is not necessary, but if the Cats can hold opponents to around 30 points per game — basically a full touchdown less than they allowed last year — the Cats should have enough offense to win more often than not.

Devin Homer — 7-5

NAU — W

at Mississippi State — L

UTEP — W

at Stanford — W

Washington — L

at USC — L

at Washington State — L

Oregon State — W

at Colorado — W

UCLA — W

Utah — L

at ASU — W

What would make this a successful season? It’s very simple, Arizona needs to become bowl eligible this year. There are a lot of possibilities in the schedule to pick up wins and pick them up early on in the season. If Arizona can get bowl eligible this year, they will be set up for the future in the Big 12.

What are your keys to pulling off a successful season? It all starts with the defense, can Arizona’s improved size translate onto the field on Saturday’s. The defensive line will need to win at the line-of-scrimmage early to set the tone of games. On the offensive side, limiting turnovers and getting the ball to Arizona’s playmakers will allow this offense to continue to have success.

Brandon Combs — 7-5

NAU — W

at Mississippi State — L

UTEP — W

at Stanford — W

Washington — L

at USC — L

at Washington State — W

Oregon State — W

at Colorado — W

UCLA — L

Utah — L

at ASU — W

What would make this a successful season? First and foremost, a bowl game. Arizona has almost fully emerged from the Dark Times and a bowl game would fully cleanse the football program. Second, I’d say improvement on the defensive side of the ball. Not just shutting degrading opposing offenses, but production as well. The D needs to have more interceptions and more sacks. Lastly, a bowl ga....oh wait I already said that. So we’ll go with winning that bowl game.

What are your keys to pulling off a successful season? The offense is stellar. If anything, JdL will need to limit the turnovers and red zone efficiency will need to improve. The major key to success this season is the defense. They have to step up and be an obstacle for opposing offenses. It’s that simple. Whether it’s making more stops, getting to the QB, more TFLs, or more interceptions, the defense has to help out the offense. That was the major reason that Arizona didn’t have a winning season last year.

