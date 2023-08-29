SB Nation Reacts: Who will be Arizona football’s breakout newcomer this season?

Arizona brings back a lot of its top players from a year ago, particularly on offense, but there are also a slew of newcomers (both transfers and freshmen) who are expected to make an impact during the 2023 season. But which one will make the biggest impact?

There are plenty of options to chose from, but in our latest SB Nation Reacts survey we’re asking you, our loyal readers, to weigh in.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/E6IMCE/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.