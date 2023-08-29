These former Arizona Wildcats made NFL rosters

NFL teams were required to trim rosters to 53 players Tuesday in advance of the 2023 regular season.

Several former Arizona Wildcats survived roster cuts while some others weren’t so fortunate.

Here’s a look at who made it and who didn't.

Former Arizona Wildcats who made a 53-man roster

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (San Francisco 49ers)

J.J. Taylor (New England Patriots)

Gary Brightwell (New York Giants)

Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns)

Nick Folk (Tennessee Titans)

Another kicker trade(!): The #Patriots are trading Nick Folk to the #Titans, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Former Arizona Wildcats who were cut

Dane Cruikshank (New York Jets)

Jalen Harris (Chicago Bears)

Jace Whittaker (Washington Commanders)

Lorenzo Burns (Cleveland Browns)

Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts)

Roy Lopez (Houston Texans)

Christian Young (Seattle Seahawks)

In addition to those players, former Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill was waived by the Detroit Lions back in May after being suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Will Parks was waived by the New York Jets in June and did not receive a training camp invite.

Many players cut Tuesday are likely to end up signing with practice squads, either those of the teams that just let them go or elsewhere.