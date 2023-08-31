SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans predict breakout newcomer of 2023 season

Arizona fans have spoken, and they say Justin Flowe is going to be the breakout newcomer of the 2023 season.

SB Nation asked our readers to vote on which of the Wildcats’ many first-year players is going to make the biggest splash this fall. Four players picked up at least 15 percent of the vote but it was Flowe, the linebacker transfer from Oregon, who finished atop the poll.

A former 5-star prospect who was the No. 1 linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class, Flowe spent three seasons at Oregon but was often plagued by injury. He committed to the Wildcats in December, made a strong impression during spring ball and is now fighting for a starting LB spot with Jacob Manu and fellow transfer Daniel Heimuli.

“He’s probably one of the most explosive players that we’ve had here, probably the most explosive player that we’ve had here,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said Monday. “He’s in an elite category in regards to his ability to run and hit, his ability to make plays on the ball, his ability to see a ball carrier, close the distance and explode through a guy.”

Arizona will open the 2023 season at home Saturday night against NAU, a team it lost to two years ago in the middle of a 20-game losing streak.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.