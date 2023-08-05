3-star California athlete Chance Harrison commits to Arizona

On Friday, Arizona announced an historic move to the Big 12 Conference for next year. On Saturday, it landed a player who’d previously been headed to another new Big 12 school.

3-star California athlete Chance Harrison announced his commitment to Arizona, doing so a little more than a month after backing off a pledge to BYU shortly after visiting the UA.

Harrison, who plays at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard, Calif., is quite the explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. He is elusive, quick, and tough to bring down. Arizona, however, is brining him in as a cornerback, not wide receiver. That’s not a bad thing either.

Harrison utilizes his skills as a receiver to assist him on defense. He has great instincts and is very good at making plays on the ball. His long arms and good hands make him dangerous, and disruptive, in coverage. Harrison is a very hard hitter as well, at times disrupting the catch for the opposing receiver. He also has a knack for diagnosing a play quickly and reacting.

Harrison seems a little underrated based on his skillset. Per the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 1,289 player nationally, No. 139 athlete, and No. 96 prospect in California.

On the recruiting front, Harrison has eight total offers. He committed to BYU in September 2022 and also had offers from Boston College, Colorado State, Liberty, San Diego State, San Jose State and Washington State.

Harrison had a strong junior campaign for the Rio Mesa Spartans. On offense, Harrison racked up 568 yards on 43 catches and 6 touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 56 tackles, 2.5 TFL, half a sack, an interception, and 2 PBUs.

Harrison is Arizona’s third cornerback in the class, joining San Diego-area 3-star prospect Isaiah Buxton and 3-star California CB Kayo Patu, the younger brother of UA edge Orin Patu. He is the UA’s 20th overall known commitment in 2024.

See below for his junior season highlights.