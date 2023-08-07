Former Arizona CB Jace Whittaker signs with Commanders

Former Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker has a new home in the NFL.

Whittaker signed with the Washington Commanders over the weekend, the team announced.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Signed CB Jace Whittaker

— Released G Keaton Sutherland pic.twitter.com/41zm1OZOiw — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 5, 2023

Whittaker joined the Commanders in the second week of training camp. He’ll have to fight to make the team’s 53-man roster.

Whittaker spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He totaled 31 tackles and three pass breakups in 12 career games with the Cardinals.

Whittaker was signed by the team in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. The Oceanside, California native played four seasons with the Wildcats from 2015-19. As a senior, Whittaker recorded 47 total tackles and three interceptions.

He is the second ex-UA defensive back to sign with an NFL team recently, following Lorenzo Burns with the Cleveland Browns.