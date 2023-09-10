Arizona Wildcats open as three-score favorite against UTEP

Arizona returns home this Saturday to host UTEP in its final non-conference game of the season. Oddsmakers expect the Wildcats should take care of business decisively.

Arizona has opened as a 16.5-point favorite over UTEP according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona enters the game 1-1, while UTEP is 1-2. The Wildcats won their season opener against NAU 38-3, then fell to Mississippi State in overtime 31-24.

The Miners lost their Week 0 opener to Jacksonville State (coached by Rich Rodriguez) 17-14, responded with a 28-14 victory over Incarnate World, then fell at Northwestern 38-7 in a game they were actually favored to win.

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread (ATS) this year, and both of the Wildcats’ games have gone under the point total (no over/under has been set for the UTEP matchup). UTEP is 1-2 ATS and two of its three games have gone under.

Arizona is 9-1 in its last 10 home games as favorites of 16 or more points. In those games, the Wildcats are 5-4-1 ATS. On the reverse, UTEP is 0-10 in its last 10 games as road underdogs of 16 or more points, and 6-3-1 ATS.

