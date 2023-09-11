Arizona football: Kickoff time, TV info announced for Pac-12 opener at Stanford

It’s the final season of the Pac-12 Conference, which could mean the last time Arizona faces teams it has battled on a nearly annual basis. First up on the farewell tour is Stanford, whom the Wildcats last played in 2019.

The potentially finally clash with the Cardinal now has a kickoff time and a TV designation. The UA will visit Palo Alto on Sept. 23 for a 4 p.m. MST start, with the Pac-12 Network airing the contest.

It will be the UA’s second straight game on Pac-12 Network, as this Saturday’s nonconference finale against UTEP is also on the league’s channel.

Stanford has won six in a row over the UA, most recently in 2019 when it pulled off a 41-31 victory at home. The Wildcats’ last win over the Cardinal came in 2009, and they haven’t won at Stanford since 2006.

The Cardinal are 1-1 after opening the season with a win at Hawaii and then getting smoked 56-10 by USC last weekend. This weekend the Cardinal host Sacramento State, an FCS school where new head coach Troy Walters was running the show a year ago.