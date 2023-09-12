Friday Night Lights: The Demond Williams Show; DL commits are disruptive

High school football is in full swing, and that can mean only one thing...FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!

The Arizona Wildcats had some costly mistakes on Saturday that cost them the game, but most of their commits were successful.

This past weekend, all 21 of the Wildcats’ 2024 commitments were in action, as was UA’s lone 2025 commit.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

4-star QB Demond Williams Jr., Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 35-31 over Saguaro

Won 35-31 over Saguaro Team Record: 2-1

2-1 Game Stats: 15-for-20, 224 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT; 17 car, 185 yds, 2 TD

15-for-20, 224 yds, 3 TD, 1 INT; 17 car, 185 yds, 2 TD Season Stats: 41-for-52, 705 yds, 7 TD, 1 INT; 34 car, 382 yds, 5 TD

41-for-52, 705 yds, 7 TD, 1 INT; 34 car, 382 yds, 5 TD Notes: Williams was stellar against the Sabercats on Friday. He was an absolute menace on the ground, racking up just under 200 yards on the ground and multiple touchdowns. He is seriously shifty and has legit speed, as you can see in his highlights below. Stand-out play is the very first play shown in the highlights. Williams does a wonderful job of turning the corner, out-juking Sabercat defenders, and running all the way back across the field, while turning the corner again for more yardage. What’s more, he was just as good through the air. With the Bears down in the 4th quarter, Williams found his running back down the middle, who took the pass the rest of the way for the game-clinching touchdown.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 28-18 over La Mirada

Won 28-18 over La Mirada Team Record: 4-0

4-0 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: 18 car, 166 yds, 3 TD; 9 rec, 93 yds

18 car, 166 yds, 3 TD; 9 rec, 93 yds Notes: Washington was held out with that hamstring injury he suffered 2 weeks during Jordan’s shortened victory over George Washington Prep. He was dressed on the sideline, so this may have been a precautionary move by the coaching staff.

3-star Adam Mohammed, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 34-13 over Thunderbird

Won 34-13 over Thunderbird Team Record: 2-1

2-1 Game Stats: 25 car, 223 yds, 1 TD

25 car, 223 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 57 car, 528 yds, 6 TD; 3 rec, 91 yds

57 car, 528 yds, 6 TD; 3 rec, 91 yds Notes: Stop me if you’ve heard this before but Mohammed went off again this past weekend. He finished the blow out win with just under 9 yards per carry and ran all over the field. I don’t really need to explain much with Mohammed so just sit back, flip on the highlights, and let Mohammed induce a Lamont Lovett-style laugh from you. Enjoy.

3-star WR Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 49-28 to American Leadership Academy

Lost 49-28 to American Leadership Academy Team Record: 2-1

2-1 Game Stats: 13 rec, 158 yds, 1 TD

13 rec, 158 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 22 rec, 361 yds, 3 TD

22 rec, 361 yds, 3 TD Notes: Phelps continues his strong senior campaign. Friday’s game didn’t go the way he or his team wanted but, individually, Phelps did his part. You can see him beat his man for a nice over-the-shoulder touchdown in the video below.

Connor white to @_BrandonPhelps_ and the Eagles lead ALA QC 21-7 with 6:26 left in 2Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/b0vc6Mwhxp — Brett (@brettinaz) September 9, 2023

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Game Result: Won 56-28 over Centennial

Won 56-28 over Centennial Team Record: 4-0

4-0 Game Stats: 5 rec, 80 yds, 1 TD

5 rec, 80 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 26 rec, 501 yds, 5 TD

26 rec, 501 yds, 5 TD Notes: Everyone has grown used to Harris having a massive stat line, one might see his line against the Huskies and think he had an off day. That’s not the case. Case and point, take a look at his lone touchdown of the night, a 39-yarder.

Alejado ➡️ Harris on this 39-yard connection



Arizona commit Audric Harris took advantage of the man coverage‼️@audricharris2 & @MicahAlejado | @BishopGormanFB pic.twitter.com/ciihY4837M — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 9, 2023

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Game Result: Won 46-25 over Thurston

Won 46-25 over Thurston Team Record: 1-1

1-1 Game Stats: 3 rec, 64 yds

3 rec, 64 yds Season Stats: 7 rec, 177 yds, 1 TD

7 rec, 177 yds, 1 TD Notes: Crowell had another solid game this past weekend. He was a big mismatch for Thurston and reeled in 3 catches for just over 60 yards. Crowell reminds one of Tanner McLachlan with his size and skillset. That bodes very well for him in Tucson.

3-star OL Matthew Lado, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 34-13 over Thunderbird

Won 34-13 over Thunderbird Team Record: 2-1

2-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Lado had another solid game. First play from his highlights shows him take on 2-3 blockers as he sets the edge for his RB to turn to corner for a nice gain. He is an absolute road-grader in run blocking and is also effective in pass blocking. There were a few instances this weekend where you see him engage one defender and quickly transition to another, giving his QB time to throw. To me, his 2 best blocks start a 0:33 and 0:40. Perfect examples of that transition and just amazing athleticism on display.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 28-12 over Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep

Won 28-12 over Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep Team Record: 2-1

2-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Hylkema from this weekend.

3-star OL Michael Watkins, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 34-13 over Thunderbird

Won 34-13 over Thunderbird Team Record: 2-1

2-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Surprisingly, Watkins had some short highlights from the weekend. He still shows the violence along the offensive front in his first clip, but there isn’t much to go off of. One can assume he had another great game.

5-star Edge Elijah Rushing, Salpointe Catholic (Tucson)

Game Result: Won 48-24 over Shadow Ridge

Won 48-24 over Shadow Ridge Team Record: 3-0

3-0 Game Stats: 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 QB Hurries

5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 QB Hurries Season Stats: 14 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 22 QB Hurries

14 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 22 QB Hurries Notes: Rushing didn’t have as eye-popping of a game stat-wise against Shadow Ridge, but don’t worry....he still was a disruptive force coming off the edge. He was so explosive and quick off the edge, he threw off the timing of Stallion offense time and time again.

3-star Edge Eduwa Okundaye, Tompkins (Katy, Tex.)

Game Result: Lost 41-7 to Katy

Lost 41-7 to Katy Team Record: 1-2

1-2 Game Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack Season Stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack

9 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack Notes: Okundaye’s team didn’t have the best game this weekend, but he did notch his second sack of the season.

3-star DL Keona Wilhite, Salpointe Catholic (Tucson)

Game Stats: Won 48-24 over Shadow Ridge

Won 48-24 over Shadow Ridge Team Record: 3-0

3-0 Game Stats: 5 tackles, 4 QB Hurries

5 tackles, 4 QB Hurries Season Stats: 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 13 QB Hurries

12 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 13 QB Hurries Notes: The other absolute monster along the Lancer defensive line, who is also staying in Tucson with Rushing, also had a disruptive game. Most of his impact didn’t show up in the stat line but he, like Rushing, was just disruptive to Shadow Ridge’s offensive timing. He was lined up on the opposite d-end spot and did a fantastic job of containing any Stallion player that dared slide to his side of the field.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 55-8 over Kahuku

Won 55-8 over Kahuku Team Record: 4-0

4-0 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any highlights for Tuihalamaka.

Unranked DL Jaedon Langley, Boswell (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Game Result: Won 6-3 over Haltom

Won 6-3 over Haltom Team Record: 3-0

3-0 Game Stats: 1 tackle, 1 TFL

1 tackle, 1 TFL Season Stats: 16 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 QB Hurries

16 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 QB Hurries Notes: Langley’s highlights finally dropped and they are well worth the wait. He is another very explosive playmaker that Johnny Nansen landed this summer. He has a very quick first step and definitely looks quicker and bigger than he did last season. Much like Rushing and Wilhite, his impact doesn’t always show up in the stat line. But man is he quick and disruptive.

3-star ATH Sefo Akuila, Tennyson (Hayward, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 48-12 to Hayward

Lost 48-12 to Hayward Team Record: 0-3

0-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights for Arizona’s newest commit.

3-star CB Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 54-19 to Lincoln

Lost 54-19 to Lincoln Team Record: 0-3

0-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: Buxton is easily the best player on MDC’s roster and he showcased that fact this past weekend. He made a huge impact on special teams by blocking a punt, giving his team fantastic field position. His best play saw him on offensive, flying past 2 defenders on a seam route for a long touchdown. He showcased his impressive hands as well with the catch.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Game Result: Won 51-13 over Nathan Hale

Won 51-13 over Nathan Hale Team Record: 1-1

1-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: Patu seemed to have himself a game this past weekend. He was explosive, and impressive, on offense and shows some great speed and shiftiness. On defense, he was in perfect position to pick off an errant throw and turn it into a pick six with his excellent athleticism. So far so good for the shifty Patu this season.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 17-14 to Ventura

Lost 17-14 to Ventura Team Record: 3-1

3-1 Game Stats: 5 tackles, 1 PBU; 4 rec, 21 yds

5 tackles, 1 PBU; 4 rec, 21 yds Season Stats: 29 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU; 14 rec, 198 yds, 2 TD

29 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU; 14 rec, 198 yds, 2 TD Notes: I couldn’t find any highlights of Harrison from this weekend. Based on stats, it seems he had a decent game, but easily his most quiet game of the season thus far. Of note, the highlights of his first game of the season were finally uploaded and I added them below.

3-star S Turran Williams, Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 20-14 over St. Margaret’s

Won 20-14 over St. Margaret’s Team Record: 3-1

3-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights from this past weekend for Williams. However, below is a composition of his first few games of the season.

3-star K Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 58-0 over Highland

Won 58-0 over Highland Team Record: 3-1

3-1 Game Stats: FG: 0-for-0, 0%; Punts: 1 punt for 35 yds, 35.0 YPP, Long of 35

FG: 0-for-0, 0%; Punts: 1 punt for 35 yds, 35.0 YPP, Long of 35 Season Stats: FG: 2-for-3, 66.67%, Long of 37; Punts: 10 punts for 416 yds, 41.6 YPP, Long of 51

FG: 2-for-3, 66.67%, Long of 37; Punts: 10 punts for 416 yds, 41.6 YPP, Long of 51 Notes: Mission Viejo took out all their frustration for last week’s loss on Highland this past weekend. MSM had 1 punt and made all 8 of his PATs. He also booted all 9 of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Unranked ATH Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA)