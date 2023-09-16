Arizona football at UTEP: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats wrap up their nonconference slate by hosting the UTEP Miners, whom they have won 13 consecutive games against. UTEP is coached by former Arizona assistant Dana Dimel, and it’s where Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing played for three seasons before coming to Tucson.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-UTEP game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. MT

8 p.m. MT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UTEP on?

Arizona-UTEP will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Bob Davie (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UTEP online?

The stream of Arizona-UTEP can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UTEP on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UTEP on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UTEP?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

