Arizona football vs. UTEP game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats wrap up their nonconference slate by hosting the UTEP Miners, whom they have won 13 consecutive games against. UTEP is coached by former Arizona assistant Dana Dimel, and it’s where Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing played for three seasons before coming to Tucson.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-UTEP game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. MT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UTEP on?
Arizona-UTEP will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Bob Davie (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UTEP online?
The stream of Arizona-UTEP can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UTEP on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UTEP on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UTEP?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Arizona-UTEP pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona football hosts UTEP
- Arizona football vs. UTEP score predictions
- UTEP expert previews the Arizona football game, makes a score prediction
- Justin Flowe taking advantage of opportunities in Arizona’s defense
- Arizona football notebook: Run game still a work in progress, secondary could see more shuffling
- Friday Night Lights: The Demond Williams Show; DL commits are disruptive
- What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open UTEP game week
- Jedd Fisch not concerned with Jayden de Laura’s mounting turnover count
- Arizona football: Kickoff time, TV info announced for Pac-12 opener at Stanford
- Loss at Mississippi State showed both Arizona’s progress and how hard it is to get over the hump
- Arizona Wildcats open as three-score favorite against UTEP
- Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Mississippi State
- What Jedd Fisch, Jayden de Laura and Jacob Manu said after Arizona’s loss at Mississippi State
- Arizona at Mississippi State: Players of the Game
Loading comments...