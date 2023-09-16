Arizona vs UTEP: Players of the Game

The Arizona Wildcats’ season got back on track late Saturday as they easily handled the UTEP Miners 31-10.

There were plenty of players who performed admirably on the field for UA.

We’ll take a look below at who those players are, earning Players of the Game honors.

Offense

Jacob Cowing, WR

Stat Line: 10 rec, 84 yds, 1 TD

Cowing had an off game against Mississippi State last week and just didn’t seem to be in rhythm with Jayden de Laura. On Saturday, Cowing seemed to be more in synch with JdL and had a more normal game for him. His routes looked crisper, he was explosive as usual, and he finished the game with just under 100 yards of YAC. It was nice to see him back to the production levels Arizona is used to seeing.

Defense

Justin Flowe, LB

Stat Line: 11 tackles

Flowe was all over the field against the Miners. He lead the team for the second straight week in tackles and was constantly....constantly around the ball carrier. It’s also known that he isn’t the best backer in pass coverage. However, he made his presence known a few times during passing plays. He made a great play putting his hands into the UTEP receiver’s field of vision, almost tipping the ball, and impacting the receiver’s concentration. It’s clear Flowe has earned that starting role.

Honorable mentions