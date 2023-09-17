Arizona opens as two-score favorite at Stanford

The Arizona Wildcats have a favorable matchup to open Pac-12 play when they travel to Stanford Saturday.

Arizona has opened as a 9.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Network.

The last time Arizona was favored on the road in a Pac-12 matchup was Sept. 22, 2018, when the Wildcats were 4-point favorites over Oregon State, according to Oddshark.com. Arizona won that game 35-14.

Arizona has experienced very little conference road success in the ensuing years. The Wildcats lost 14 consecutive Pac-12 road games between October 2019 and November 2022 before upsetting UCLA last fall.

Stanford Stadium has been its own house of horrors for the Wildcats, who have lost five straight in Palo Alto. The last win at Stanford came way back in 2006.

This Stanford team, however, is one Arizona needs to beat. The Cardinal, under first-year coach Troy Taylor, are coming off a 30-23 home loss to Sacramento State (where Taylor previously coached).

Stanford opened the season with a win at Hawaii followed by a blowout loss at USC.

Arizona enters the matchup at 2-1 with convincing wins over NAU and UTEP and an overtime loss at Mississippi State. Arizona has covered in all three games this season. All of Arizona’s games have gone under.

Stanford is 1-2 against the spread and two of its three games have gone under.