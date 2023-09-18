Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s Pac-12 home opener vs. No. 8 Washington

This is the final season of the Pac-12, and the Conference of Champions seems intent on having as many Arizona football games on it’s own station as possible.

The Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Washington on Sept. 30 will be aired on Pac-12 Network, with a 7 p.m. MST kickoff. It will mark the third straight game, and fourth out of five this season, that the UA is on league’s channel.

Washington (3-0) is currently ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, and if the Huskies remain that high—they host Cal on Saturday night—it will mark the highest-ranked team the UA has hosted at Arizona Stadium since No. 3 Oregon in 2013. The Wildcats won that game 42-16.

The Washington game also begins a stretch of what's currently seven consecutive ranked opponents. Last year the Wildcats played five straight ranked teams, going 1-4.

Arizona (2-1) has lost six in a row against the Huskies, including last year’s 49-39 defeat in Seattle. Washington has won the last three meetings in Tucson, with the UA’s last victory in the series coming in 2014.

The Wildcats open Pac-12 play Saturday at Stanford, where they haven’t won since 2006.