Arizona football vs. NAU: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day! First one of the year!

The Arizona Wildcats open up the highly anticipated 2023 season by hosting NAU, their first meeting since the Lumberjacks pulled off the upset in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-NAU game time, details:

Date: Satuday, Sept. 2, 2023

Satuday, Sept. 2, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 24.5-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-NAU on?

Arizona-NAU will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Max Browne (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-NAU online?

The stream of Arizona-NAU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-NAU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-NAU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-NAU?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

