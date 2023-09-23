SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans bullish about Pac-12 play

The fans have spoken, and they believe Arizona will win its most Pac-12 games in several years.

SB Nation polled our readers this week to see how many conference victories the Wildcats would amass in their final season in the Pac-12. The 9-game league slate begins Saturday at Stanford, with DraftKings Sportsbook putting the UA as a 12.5-point favorite.

With a 2-1 record, Arizona would need to win at least four Pac-12 games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. And most Wildcat fans expect this to happen.

Arizona last won four Pac-12 games in 2018, but because of a 1-2 start didn’t qualify for a bowl game. The Wildcats’ last season with a winning conference record was 2017, when they were 5-4 en route to a 7-6 overall record that included a trip to the Foster Farms Bowl.

