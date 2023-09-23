Arizona football at Stanford game thread

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats open their final season of Pac-12 play on the road against the Stanford Cardinal. The UA has lost six straight in the series and last won in Palo Alto in 2006.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 Time: 4 p.m. MT

4 p.m. MT Location: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif.

Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 12.5-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

