Arizona football at Stanford: Players of the Game

The Arizona Wildcats started conference play on the road in Palo Alto Saturday night.

There was a lot that could’ve gone better for the ‘Cats, including injuries, but they managed to secure a 21-20 victory over the Cardinal.

As UA starts conference play 1-0, let’s take a look at the Players of the Game.

Offense

Jonah Coleman, RB

Stat Line: 12 car, 75 yds; 3 rec, 22 yds

Coleman came in for the injured Michael Wiley and played admirably. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and snagged a crazy 12-yard catch in between a couple of defenders and along the side line. Coleman did a great job finding his lanes and really showcased his talent with extended playing time. Very bright future for the talented sophomore.

Defense

Jacob Manu, LB

Stat Line: 11 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack

Another week another disruptive game for Manu. He led the team in tackles for the 3rd game out of 4 this season. He also continued to rack up negative plays and sacks. Manu was flying all over the field against Stanford and was around the ball all night. Besides the TFLs and sack, Manu also finished the night with 2 QB hurries. He was what you want from a backer, disruptive and productive.

Special Teams

Kyle Ostendorp, P

Stat Line: 5 punts, 191 yds, 38.2 YPP, 42-yd long, 2 Inside the 20

Ostendorp had a better game than what he’s had so far this year. He had a very good punt where he pinned Stanford to their own 6 yard line. He hasn’t shown the explosiveness he had last year, but tonight he did.

Honorable Mentions