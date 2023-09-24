Arizona Wildcats open as double-digit underdog vs. Washington

The Arizona Wildcats will be significant underdogs when they host Washington this Saturday for their Pac-12 home opener.

Arizona has opened as an 18.5-point underdog to the Huskies, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network.

It’s the most points Arizona is getting at home since being a 24-point underdog to Utah in November 2021, a game the Wildcats covered, losing 38-29.

Arizona is 2-8 in its last 10 games as a home underdog and 5-5 against the spread (ATS), according to OddsShark.

Arizona has dropped three straight home games to Washington dating back to 2016. Before that, the Wildcats had won four straight over the Huskies at Arizona Stadium.

Washington beat Arizona in Seattle last year 49-39, a game the Wildcats covered as 14.5-point underdogs.

Washington enters Saturday’s game at 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country. The Huskies are led by Heisman candidate quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who leads the country with 409 passing yards per game.

Washington is also first in the nation in total offense with 593 yards per game and ranks third in total scoring with 49.8 points per game.

Washington is 3-1 ATS this year. The one game the Huskies did not cover was a 43-10 win over Tulsa in which they were 34-point favorites.

Arizona is also 3-1 ATS. The Wildcats covered their first three games but against Stanford pulled out a 21-20 win in a game they were favored by 13 points.

