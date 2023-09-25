Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s trip to USC

For almost every year since joining the Pac-10 in 1978, Arizona has made at least one trip to Los Angeles for a football game. The final scheduled edition of this near-annual trip is on the horizon, and it now has a start time and TV info.

The Wildcats’ last game at USC, set for Oct. 7, will be a night game, a 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff that will air on ESPN. It will be the UA’s second game on an ESPN-affiliated channel this season, with all others to this point—including Saturday’s Pac-12 home opener against Washington—on the Pac-12 Network.

USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) is currently No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, dropping a few spots after stumbling through a 14-point win at ASU last weekend. The Trojans visit Colorado this weekend.

Arizona (3-1, 1-0) has lost 10 consecutive games to the Trojans, and their last victory at the Los Angeles Coliseum came in 2009. There have been some close calls in recent years, with four of the last five meetings decided by single digits including a 45-37 home loss to USC last October.

The UA ended a 12-year drought at UCLA last November, and last weekend won at Stanford for the first time since 2006. Arizona last won multiple conference games in California in 2000 when it beat both Stanford and USC on the road.