SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans are ready for a QB change

Our readers have spoken, and they’re ready for Arizona to usher in the Noah Fifita era.

Earlier this week SB Nation asked who should be the Wildcats’ starting quarterback if everyone available were healthy. That doesn’t appear to be the case, as Jayden de Laura is dealing with an ankle injury suffered at the end of the third quarter of the win at Stanford.

Fifita came in and, in the first meaningful snaps of his UA career, led the team on a game-winning touchdown drive and another possession that clinched Arizona’s first victory at Stanford since 2009.

Our columnist believes de Laura should get his job back when healthy, unless Fifita comes in and does a tremendous job and leads the Wildcats to an upset of 7th-ranked Washington on Saturday night. Our readers think otherwise, based on the poll results:

De Laura has started the last 16 games, throwing for 4,754 yards and 34 touchdowns (along with 18 interceptions) and leading Arizona to an 8-8 record. Fifita, who was 4 of 4 against Stanford, is 8 for 8 in limited action this season and 17 of 27 with one TD for his UA career.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.