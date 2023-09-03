Arizona Wildcats open as underdogs for trip to Mississippi State

History will not be on Arizona’s side when it travels to Mississippi State for a non-conference clash Saturday and oddsmakers know it.

Arizona opened as a 13-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but within minutes the line had been bet down to 9 points.

The game will air on SEC Network at 4:30 p.m. MST.

The fact the line quickly moved four points within Arizona’s favor suggests bettors believe the Wildcats will keep it close in Starkville.

Arizona has not beaten an SEC opponent since 1976 and is 0-3 against SEC foes this century. Last season Mississippi State beat Arizona 39-17 in Tucson, in a game the Wildcats were 12.5-point home underdogs.

Arizona should arrive in Starkville with some confidence after dismantling NAU 38-3 in its season opener. Mississippi State began the season with a 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Arizona is 1-9 overall in its last 10 games as an underdog of at least seven points. The Wildcats are 3-7 against the spread (ATS) in those games.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 8-2 in its last 10 games as a touchdown or more favorite. The Bulldogs are 5-5 in those games.

