Arizona football vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats face their toughest test yet this season when they host the 7th-ranked Washington Huskies.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif.

Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 19.5-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Washington pregame coverage: