Arizona football vs. Washington game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats face their toughest test yet this season when they host the 7th-ranked Washington Huskies.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. MT
- Location: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 20-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?
Arizona-Washington will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Washington pregame coverage:
- SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans are ready for a QB change
- What to watch for when Arizona football hosts No. 7 Washington
- When healthy, Jayden de Laura should remain Arizona’s starting quarterback
- Arizona football vs. Washington score predictions
- Friday Night Lights: Phelps close to breaking records, Patu tees off on offense
- Washington football expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- Arizona football notebook: Preparing for Washington’s air assault, fixing the 1st quarter offense, Tanner McLachlan’s hurdle instincts
- Former Arizona DL Roy Lopez elevated to Cardinals’ active roster
- What Jedd Fisch said at press conference ahead of Pac-12 home opener against No. 7 Washington
- Jedd Fisch ‘would have no concern whatsoever’ if Noah Fifita has to start for Jayden de Laura vs. Washington
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s trip to USC
- Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Stanford
