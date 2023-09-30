 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona football vs. Washington game thread

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats face their toughest test yet this season when they host the 7th-ranked Washington Huskies.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
  • Time: 7 p.m. MT
  • Location: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, Calif.
  • Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 20-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Washington pregame coverage:

