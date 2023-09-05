Friday Night Lights: Audric Harris & Adam Mohammed have big games; Charlie Crowell & Kayo Patu see first action

High school football is in full swing, and that can mean only one thing...FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!

Before Arizona’s successful first game of the season, there were plenty of successes, and failures, for the future of Wildcat football.

This past weekend, 19 of the Wildcats’ 20 commitments in the 2024 class were in action, while UA’s lone 2025 commit was on a bye.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

4-star QB Demond Williams Jr., Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 22-21 to Highland

1-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

12-for-13, 340 yds, 4 TD; 4 car, 92 yds, 2 TD Notes: Williams had another solid game as the Bears dropped a close one to Highland on Friday. Once again, he showcased his ability to extend, or create, plays with his legs. When he commits to running the ball, he is explosive and accelerates quickly. He also did a fantastic job on getting the ball out to his receivers at all levels and making accurate throws on the move. One thing I noticed against the Hawks, Williams shows great awareness and pocket sense to avoid the pass rush and get into position to make a play.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 31-0 over George Washington Prep

3-0 Game Stats: N/A

18 car, 166 yds, 3 TD; 9 rec, 93 yds Notes: Washington was held out with that hamstring injury he suffered last week during Jordan’s shortened victory over George Washington Prep.

3-star Adam Mohammed, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 38-33 to Sunnyslope

1-1 Game Stats: 19 car, 111 yds, 2 TD; 3 rec, 91 yds

32 car, 305 yds, 5 TD; 3 rec, 91 yds Notes: Mohammed had himself another great game. He made impacts in all three phases for Apollo. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown, which is just solidifying his role on Arizona’s special teams. However, Mohammed’s bread and butter is out of the backfield. He ran with violence this past weekend and ran hard, while still proving to be a very difficult player to tackle. He also proved to be a threat catching to ball, which will fit right in to Arizona’s offense. Again, Mohammed is a lot of fun to watch.

3-star WR Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 48-14 over Gilbert

2-0 Game Stats: 3 rec, 84 yds, 1 TD

9 rec, 203 yds, 2 TD Notes: Phelps had another solid game for ALA-Gilbert, snagging his second touchdown of the season. So far, Phelps is averaging just under 23 yards per catch this season.

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Game Result: Won 39-35 over Miami Central

3-0 Game Stats: 7 rec, 173 yds, 1 TD

21 rec, 421 yds, 4 TD Notes: Harris showcased his big play ability this past weekend. He caught numerous deep passes, including a 31-yard touchdown. He continues to secure his role and showcasing his deep threat ability.

No. 2 Bishop Gorman (NV) protects home field against No. 5 Miami Central (FL), 39-35! The Bishop Gorman Gaels will face No. 20 Centennial (CA) next week! pic.twitter.com/NsFAjQ6dUd — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 2, 2023

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 63-52 to St. Joseph

2-1 Game Stats: 5 rec, 99 yds, 2 TD

16 rec, 216 yds, 3 TD; 10 tackles Notes: Bell is a big, physical receiver and continues to improve week-on-week for Newbury Park. He continued to show solid route running against St. Joseph, with crisp cuts and ability to find the soft spots in the zone coverage. It is a great sign that Bell’s stat line continues to increase every game that passes, showing that he is growing as a receiver and is becoming a bigger target for his QB.

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Game Result: Lost 42-14 to Tualatin

0-1 Game Stats: 4 rec, 113 yds, 1 TD

4 rec, 113 yds, 1 TD Notes: After reviewing Crowell’s junior season film when he committed to Arizona, I was impressed and wanted to see his growth after the off-season. He didn’t disappoint. Crowell was easily one of the only bright spots for an otherwise abysmal game for Summit. His touchdown was a thing of simple beauty. He flew off the line, got behind the defense, and outran everyone to the end zone. He has good speed for a kid his size. He also showed toughness by winning a contested ball in double coverage.

3-star OL Matthew Lado, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 38-33 to Sunnyslope

1-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: The more I watch Lado, the more I like. He is a sticky blocker, as you can see in his highlights against Sunnyslope. Once he engages in his block, it’s hard to escape. Lado plays with a very solid base and uses his arms well. One thing that stood out was his pass pro. He is savage and violent in run blocking. His pass pro was impressive as well, utilizing that base with good footwork to solidify the left side of the line.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 19-9 over Hollister

1-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Hylkema from this weekend.

3-star OL Michael Watkins, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 38-33 to Sunnyslope

1-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Watkins had another solid game, even though Apollo lost to Sunnyslope. He continued to play with savageness and nastiness against the Vikings, racking up 9 pancake blocks. He has such a high motor and has great leg drive coupled with a powerful punch, he blows his opponent away from the line of scrimmage easily. He showed very nice athleticism as a pulling guard this past weekend and still managed to keep his power as he bulldozed his defender multiple times.

5-star Edge Elijah Rushing, Salpointe Catholic (Tucson)

Game Result: Won 52-21 over Bishop Alemany

2-0 Game Stats: 3 tackles, 7 QB Hurries

9 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 17 QB Hurries Notes: Can confirm, Rushing still lived in the backfield during his second game of the season. He is an incredible pass rusher. You see him just out-play Bishop Alemany’s tackles on a regular basis. So much so, he had 7 QB hurries this past weekend. His pass rush technique is sharp and violent and I’m not sure the last time that Arizona brought in someone of his skill...if ever. I’ll let his highlights do the rest of the talking.

3-star Edge Eduwa Okundaye, Tompkins (Katy, Tex.)

Game Result: Lost 41-35 to Bridgeland

1-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack Notes: I was unable to any stats or highlights of Okundaye from this weekend.

3-star DL Keona Wilhite, Salpointe Catholic (Tucson)

Game Stats: Won 52-21 over Bishop Alemany

2-0 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 5 QB Hurries

7 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 9 QB Hurries Notes: Based on stats, Wilhite had another strong game in the pass rush department. He may not have had any sacks, he did have another five QB hurries and came away with two tackles. A solid performance from Wilhite. At the time of this writing, I was unable to find any highlights of Wilhite.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 62-0 over Creekside

3-0 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any highlights for Tuihalamaka.

Unranked DL Jaedon Langley, Boswell (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Game Result: Won 66-42 over Lake Ridge

2-0 Game Stats: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB Hurries

15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 QB Hurries Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Langley. He did snag his first sack of the season and did block his second field goal in as many weeks.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Game Result: Lost 34-25 to Monroe

0-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Patu from the weekend.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 46-7 over San Marcos

3-0 Game Stats: 7 tackles, 2 TFL; 2 rec, 43 yds, 1 TD

24 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU; 10 rec, 177 yds, 2 TD Notes: I found a couple of highlights of Harrison in action against San Marcos from local videographer Anger Serrano. You can see Harrison (wearing #2) make his TD catch and making what looks like a pretty solid tackle.

Rio Mesa highlights vs San Marcos pic.twitter.com/psZ2F2Gyhg — angelserranosports (@aserranosports) September 3, 2023

3-star S Turran Williams, Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 20-15 over Banning

2-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: Williams looks to have had another solid game as Muir is now on a two-game win streak. He snagged his fourth interception in the last two games and showed that he is also effective playing in the box against the run. What was more impressive was the open-field tackle he had to start off his highlights below. He did a great job of squaring up, causing the runner to hesitate for a split second, then brought him down. Arizona fans will be happy to see that type of tackling technique coming from a safety.

3-star K Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 32-28 to Long Beach Poly

2-1 Game Stats: FG: 0-for-1, 0%; Punts: 5 punts for 185 yds, 37.0 YPP, Long of 43

FG: 2-for-3, 66.67%, Long of 37; Punts: 9 punts for 381 yds, 42.3 YPP, Long of 51 Notes: MSM had an off game as Mission Viejo dropped a close game with Long Beach Poly. Not only did he miss his first field goal of the season, he also missed one of his four PATs as well. That is four points right there. He did have five touchbacks on kickoffs and had a pretty decent game punting the ball as well.