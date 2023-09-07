3-star California athlete Sefo Akuila commits to Arizona football

Since arriving in Tucson, head coach Jedd Fisch has been successful at building the base for Arizona’s classes during official visits. But sometimes it takes a few months for the deal to get sealed

The Wildcats landed another prospect from its big recruiting weekend in June, getting a commitment late Wednesday night from 3-star Bay Area athlete Sefo Akuila.

Akuila, who is playing his senior season at Tennyson High School in Hayward, Calif., is quite an interesting, and impressive, prospect to watch. He is the quintessential definition of an athlete. He plays both offense and defense. On offense he plays quarterback, while on defense he is an outside backer/edge.

The UA is looking to bring him in on defense, where he has shown the ability to be explosive and disruptive. He violently attacks the ball carrier and is disruptive. Offensively, he is just as impressive, if not more.

Akuila is 6-foot-3 and around 230 pounds. However, he runs like he is a lot smaller. He has above average speed and moves well for his size. In fact, he outruns entire defenses. Couple that with a solid arm and accuracy and it’s something to behold.

247Sports ranks Akuila as the No. 1,201 player in the 2024 recruiting class, as well as the 123rd-best athlete and No. 85 prospect from California.

Arizona was the only school Akuila took an official visit to, though he chose the ‘Cats over California, BYU, Washington State and Nevada.

Akuila is Arizona’s 21st commitment of the 2024 class, as well as the ninth on defense and seventh who was part of the slew of official visitors during the first weekend in June.

See below for Akuila’s full junior highlights, as well as his defense-only highlights.