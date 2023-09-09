Arizona football at Mississippi State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats head out on the road for the first time this season when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Arizona lost 39-17 at home to MSU last season and is looking for its first road win over an SEC school.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Mississippi State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
- Time: 4:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Davis Wade Stadium; Starkville, Miss.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 9.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Mississippi State on?
Arizona-Mississippi State will be televised on the SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelis (field reporter) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Mississippi State online?
The stream of Arizona-Mississippi State can be viewed at ESPN.com/watch.
How can I listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Mississippi State?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
