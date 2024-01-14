College football world reacts to Jedd Fisch leaving for Washington

After leading Arizona to its fourth 10-win season in program history, Jedd Fisch has left to take the Washington job.

The move comes just over two weeks after the Wildcats beat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, and with at least 16 starters from that game expected to return the atmosphere around the UA program was as buzzing as it’s ever been.

How quickly things can change.

Here’s a look at how current and former Arizona players, as well as the college football world, has reacted to this news:

Coaches can't complain about the transfer portal now. Less than 10 days ago, Jedd Fisch said this. pic.twitter.com/hVeCh7Esvy — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 14, 2024

Arizona FAU safety Dalton Johnson shares his thoughts as Jacob Manu, Jonah Savaiinaea and others head in behind him to the players meeting pic.twitter.com/wIUvxxERYB — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) January 14, 2024

Washington getting praise (which they should) if they hire the guy from Arizona (which was heckled when they hired him) to replace their coach (who was previously at Fresno State) who left to take the ‘Bama job is quite an amazing sequence.



I know: playoffs are on. But still. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 14, 2024

It’s been like 7 years Arizona, now it’s time to right your wrongs and make Rich Rod an offer he can’t refuse and get him back to Arizona! @AZATHLETICS — Stanley Berryhill Jr. (@_SBIII_) January 14, 2024

This is crazy — Charlie Crowell (@charliec2024) January 14, 2024

There is no way … — Rahshawn . (@RahshawnClark_) January 14, 2024

Initial reaction from Arizona CB signee Rahshawn Clark to the news of Jedd Fisch’s departure to Washington. Clark, a Seattle native, has not yet heard from the staff as he just arrived in Hawaii for the Polynesian Bowl. @GOAZCATScom pic.twitter.com/HUcaNEhqfY — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 14, 2024

Thank you for everything Jedd! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/05WNbTvWwX — Barstool Arizona (@UofABarstool) January 14, 2024

Give him his Flowers, wish him the best of luck and trust the process! It may not seem like it for you (and I get it) but ITS A BUSINESS! And he made a decision that was best for him and his Family — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) January 14, 2024

Don’t get me wrong I’m super excited for the hiring of our new coach Jedd Fisch, UW got a good one. ☔️



But I FEEL TERRIBLE for all the Arizona Wildcat fans.

What the Huskies went through the last week, was one of the toughest things emotionally I’ve ever experienced. I don’t… — Jordon Rayy (@JordonRayy) January 14, 2024

Can’t be true …. — STACY BEY (@bey_stacy) January 14, 2024

College football has been reduced to “what’s in it for me”. All of it.



Players. Coaches. All of it pic.twitter.com/K3JAyP4UsB — Quinn Magnuson (@TheRealQMags65) January 14, 2024

Extremely disappointed as a alum that bleeds red and blue, but @ArizonaFBall has to be bigger than a coach. ⬇️ Wildcat nation, let’s find our next coach to dominate our new conference and lead us to a championship — Barrett Baker (@BarrettBaker27) January 14, 2024

Jonah Coleman just went live on Instagram and was just shaking his head. Bill Norton next to him and said "It's a somber day." — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 14, 2024

Washington is the Alabama of the west coast. Wow what a upgrade! They might never lose to Oregon again https://t.co/F7tujhHHSE — Pac-12/MWC/West Football guy (@Pac12fan10) January 14, 2024

… — EPHESIANS PRYSOCK (@ephe5ian5) January 14, 2024

I am so freaking JACKED to welcome Coach Fisch to the University of Washington........



I am also absolutely gutted for their players and alumni who have bought all the way in. Such a vicious cycle.



To my Arizona brothers and sisters you have my respect.#PurpleReign #BearDown — Jordan Reffett (@JordanReffett) January 14, 2024

… — Tacario Davis (@TacarioD) January 14, 2024

Arizona kicker/punter signee Michael Salgado-Medina reacts to the news that Jedd Fisch is leaving the Wildcats for Washington. Salgado-Medina just arrived in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl. @GOAZCATScom @THutch1995 pic.twitter.com/7GHXhRJ3YI — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 14, 2024

— Jacob Reece (@jacobreece56) January 15, 2024

All-Pac 12 linebacker Jacob Manu with a quick “no comment, no comment” walking out. pic.twitter.com/vmrzig4g9r — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) January 15, 2024

I’m all over the place fr. — Levelle Watkins (@Levelle_Watk1ns) January 15, 2024

‍♂️… — Rayshon “Speedy” Luke (@_doughboyspeedy) January 15, 2024

The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer;

my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge.

He is my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. pic.twitter.com/5ql9SPNu1s — Tyler Loop (@tyler_loop) January 15, 2024

Wow.. it’s all in gods hands now — Dorian Thomas (@DThomass19) January 15, 2024